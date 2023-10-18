Breaking down this week's Top 10 football teams
First and 10
Team (record) This week's opponent
1. Hersey (8-0) Elk Grove, Friday
Comment: The Huskies, who took over the top spot in the Top 20 in Week 8 following York's loss to Glenbard West, will try to complete their second straight 9-0 regular season against the 3-5 Grens. Hersey hasn't lost a regular season game since Buffalo Grove got them 21-20 to end the 2021 regular season.
2. Batavia (7-1) Glenbard North, Friday
Comment: Junior Nate Whitwell had a big night in the Bulldogs' DuKane-clinching 28-14 win over Wheaton Warrenville South with his blocking and a key fourth quarter TD. Punter Charlie Whlpley helped Batavia win the field position battle pinning the Tigers deep multiple times. The defense allowed 50 yards rushing; Ben Fiegel made 10 solo tackles.
3. Barrington (8-0) At Conant, Friday
Comment: The Broncos put 50 points on the scoreboard last week in a MSL West clinching win over Palatine. QB Nick Peipert was outstanding again completing 13 of 15 passes for 178 yards and 3 TDs. The Broncos have been balanced all year and continued that trend with Dillon Fitzpatrick rushing for 173 yards and three scores vs. the Pirates.
4. York (7-1) Proviso West, Friday
Comment: After having their 17-game regular season winning streak snapped by Glenbard West, the Dukes rebounded by beating a strong Lyons squad, 24-14. They now can earn a share of the West Suburban Silver title vs. 0-8 Proviso West. Luke Mailander caught 9 passes for 135 yards last week including a 24-yard TD from quarterback Sean Winton.
5. Maine South (7-1) Evanston, Friday
Comment: The Hawks have put a difficult offseason behind them when they forfeited 9 victories by winning another Central Suburban South championship. Maine South clinched a share of the title last week by blowing out Deerfield 49-17 and will wrap up the outright crown by beating 3-5 Evanston Friday.
6. Warren (6-2) At Zion-Benton, Friday
Comment: The Blue Devils are on a six-game winning streak -- coming a long way this fall since opening with losses to Barrington and Maine South (two teams a combined 15-1). Their schedule was front-loaded this season, and Warren finishes its quest for a 7-0 North Suburban record with a Zion-Benton team that is 1-7 and has been outscored 241-98.
7. Lake Zurich (7-1) Waukegan, Friday
Comment: After a 21-17 loss to Warren in Week 5 that once again will go down as the NSC decider, the Bears have bounced back by beating Libertyville 29-28, Lake Forest 43-0, Mundelein 30-14 and now get 1-7 Waukegan. Chris Pirrone ran for 183 yards in last week's victory in a game they trailed 14-10 in the third quarter.
8. Naperville C. (7-1) Neuqua Valley, Friday
Comment: The unique DuPage Valley Conference schedule concludes with Week 9 rematches. The Redhawks will be going for a second win over the 5-3 Wildcats. The first came in Week 5, 21-7, a game -- like many -- that the Redhawks' defense came up big. Lockport's 31-24 win in Week 3 is all that stands between Central and a perfect season so far.
9. Downers Grove N. (6-2) Hinsdale Central, Friday
Comment: The Trojans are likely headed to a third-place finish in the West Suburban Silver -- but their nonconference win over St. Francis looks better and better as the season has played out, as does a 24-point victory over Glenbard West to start conference play. Downers North will be a tough out for anyone in the postseason.
10. Glenbard West (6-2) At Oak Park, Friday
Comment: The Hilltoppers have had to overcome injuries more than anyone this fall. They have done that and are peaking at the right time, now with five straight wins after a 1-2 start. They next get 1-7 Oak Park with a win giving them a share of the WSS title with a York team they beat 28-7. Teyion Oriental has helped fill in for the injury to RB Julius Ellens.
Second and 10
11. St. Francis 6-2 Beat Leo 42-6; Nazareth
12. St. Charles North 6-2 Beat Lake Park 42-14; Geneva
13. Prospect 6-2 Beat Buffalo Grove 63-28; at Rolling M.
14. Palatine 5-3 Lost to Barrington 50-32; Schaumburg
15. Glenbard East 7-1 Beat Glenbard South 28-14; Bartlett
16. Huntley 7-1 Beat Dundee-Crown 35-7; at Burlington C.
17. IC Catholic Prep 6-2 Beat DeLaSalle 55-20; Fenwick
18. Geneva 6-2 Beat St. Charles E. 42-20; at St. Charles N.
19. Neuqua Valley 5-3 Beat DeKalb 40-6; at Naperville Central
20. Antioch 8-0 Beat Grayslake C. 48-15; Round Lake