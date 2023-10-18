Breaking down this week's Top 10 football teams

Quarterback Ryan Boe will try to lead Batavia to a perfect 7-0 run through the DuKane Conference when the Bulldogs play Glenbard North on Friday. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Glenbard East's Donte Hudson runs for a touchdown during the Rams' win over Glenbard South Friday in Lombard. The Rams are No. 15 in this week's Daily Herald Top 20. Gary Middendorf/Shaw Local News Network

First and 10

Team (record) This week's opponent

1. Hersey (8-0) Elk Grove, Friday

Comment: The Huskies, who took over the top spot in the Top 20 in Week 8 following York's loss to Glenbard West, will try to complete their second straight 9-0 regular season against the 3-5 Grens. Hersey hasn't lost a regular season game since Buffalo Grove got them 21-20 to end the 2021 regular season.

2. Batavia (7-1) Glenbard North, Friday

Comment: Junior Nate Whitwell had a big night in the Bulldogs' DuKane-clinching 28-14 win over Wheaton Warrenville South with his blocking and a key fourth quarter TD. Punter Charlie Whlpley helped Batavia win the field position battle pinning the Tigers deep multiple times. The defense allowed 50 yards rushing; Ben Fiegel made 10 solo tackles.

3. Barrington (8-0) At Conant, Friday

Comment: The Broncos put 50 points on the scoreboard last week in a MSL West clinching win over Palatine. QB Nick Peipert was outstanding again completing 13 of 15 passes for 178 yards and 3 TDs. The Broncos have been balanced all year and continued that trend with Dillon Fitzpatrick rushing for 173 yards and three scores vs. the Pirates.

4. York (7-1) Proviso West, Friday

Comment: After having their 17-game regular season winning streak snapped by Glenbard West, the Dukes rebounded by beating a strong Lyons squad, 24-14. They now can earn a share of the West Suburban Silver title vs. 0-8 Proviso West. Luke Mailander caught 9 passes for 135 yards last week including a 24-yard TD from quarterback Sean Winton.

5. Maine South (7-1) Evanston, Friday

Comment: The Hawks have put a difficult offseason behind them when they forfeited 9 victories by winning another Central Suburban South championship. Maine South clinched a share of the title last week by blowing out Deerfield 49-17 and will wrap up the outright crown by beating 3-5 Evanston Friday.

6. Warren (6-2) At Zion-Benton, Friday

Comment: The Blue Devils are on a six-game winning streak -- coming a long way this fall since opening with losses to Barrington and Maine South (two teams a combined 15-1). Their schedule was front-loaded this season, and Warren finishes its quest for a 7-0 North Suburban record with a Zion-Benton team that is 1-7 and has been outscored 241-98.

7. Lake Zurich (7-1) Waukegan, Friday

Comment: After a 21-17 loss to Warren in Week 5 that once again will go down as the NSC decider, the Bears have bounced back by beating Libertyville 29-28, Lake Forest 43-0, Mundelein 30-14 and now get 1-7 Waukegan. Chris Pirrone ran for 183 yards in last week's victory in a game they trailed 14-10 in the third quarter.

8. Naperville C. (7-1) Neuqua Valley, Friday

Comment: The unique DuPage Valley Conference schedule concludes with Week 9 rematches. The Redhawks will be going for a second win over the 5-3 Wildcats. The first came in Week 5, 21-7, a game -- like many -- that the Redhawks' defense came up big. Lockport's 31-24 win in Week 3 is all that stands between Central and a perfect season so far.

9. Downers Grove N. (6-2) Hinsdale Central, Friday

Comment: The Trojans are likely headed to a third-place finish in the West Suburban Silver -- but their nonconference win over St. Francis looks better and better as the season has played out, as does a 24-point victory over Glenbard West to start conference play. Downers North will be a tough out for anyone in the postseason.

10. Glenbard West (6-2) At Oak Park, Friday

Comment: The Hilltoppers have had to overcome injuries more than anyone this fall. They have done that and are peaking at the right time, now with five straight wins after a 1-2 start. They next get 1-7 Oak Park with a win giving them a share of the WSS title with a York team they beat 28-7. Teyion Oriental has helped fill in for the injury to RB Julius Ellens.

Second and 10

11. St. Francis 6-2 Beat Leo 42-6; Nazareth

12. St. Charles North 6-2 Beat Lake Park 42-14; Geneva

13. Prospect 6-2 Beat Buffalo Grove 63-28; at Rolling M.

14. Palatine 5-3 Lost to Barrington 50-32; Schaumburg

15. Glenbard East 7-1 Beat Glenbard South 28-14; Bartlett

16. Huntley 7-1 Beat Dundee-Crown 35-7; at Burlington C.

17. IC Catholic Prep 6-2 Beat DeLaSalle 55-20; Fenwick

18. Geneva 6-2 Beat St. Charles E. 42-20; at St. Charles N.

19. Neuqua Valley 5-3 Beat DeKalb 40-6; at Naperville Central

20. Antioch 8-0 Beat Grayslake C. 48-15; Round Lake