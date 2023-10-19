Scouting Week 9 Cook County football games

Elk Grove (3-5, 2-2) at Hersey (8-0, 4-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Elk Grove beat Rolling Meadows 27-21; Hersey beat Wheeling 52-7

Last year: Hersey 42, Elk Grove 0

Outlook: Elk Grove winds its season down with the Grens playing much better after opening the season losing their first two games. Elk Grove has been relying on a pair of juniors. Daniel Pasterski, who has had very nice season at quarterback, and Daryl Hunt, who has been running the ball effectively, make the future bright for the Grens. Meanwhile, the future is now for Hersey. The Huskies look to complete a perfect regular season and head into the state playoffs as one of the top seeds. Carson Grove continues to be one of the top players in the area each week.

Wheeling (1-7, 0-4) at Prospect (6-2, 3-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Wheeling lost to Hersey 52-7; Prospect beat Buffalo Grove 63-28

Last year: Prospect 44, Wheeling 12

Outlook: Wheeling looks to wrap up its season this week. The Wildcats have had some successes during the season, especially the play of quarterback Justin Ghibea and wide receiver Patrick Tinsley. Prospect is peaking at the right time as the Knights prepare for their fifth consecutive trip to the playoffs. Quarterback Jake Skoog and wide receiver Nick Carlucci have been prolific the past couple of weeks and should continue to be a dangerous combination. Noah Easter has been running tough inside to keep defenses honest. Owen Anderson keys the defensive secondary and had a touchdown return last week.

Maine East (1-7, 0-4) at Niles West (5-3, 2-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Maine East lost to Highland Park 47-0; Niles West lost to Maine West 14-3

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Maine East will be looking to end its season on a high note. The Blue Demons were shut out last week after scoring a season-high 20 points the prior week. Niles West is coming off a disappointing loss. The Wolves will be looking to attempt to gain some momentum with a victory here heading into the playoffs.

Maine West (8-0, 4-0) at Niles North (3-5, 1-3)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Maine West beat Niles West 14-3; Niles North lost to Vernon Hills 22-21

Last year: Maine West 49, Niles North 0

Outlook: Maine West can become the first team in school history to finish the regular season 9-0. That would eclipse the mark set by the 1969 team that finished 8-0. The 2023 version has shown that they can win the close games. They have won three games in the final minutes and last week they rallied from a 3-0 halftime deficit to claim at least a share on the CSL North. Onell Miller-Smith and Frank Norman have been a solid tandem in the backfield for the Warriors. Niles North could have been playoff bound, but the Vikings have lost two games this season by one point.

Buffalo Grove (5-3, 2-2) at Rolling Meadows (2-6, 1-3)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Buffalo Grove lost to Prospect 63-28; Rolling Meadows lost to Elk Grove 27-21

Last year: Buffalo Grove 48, Rolling Meadows 14

Outlook: Buffalo Grove was playing a long game. The Bison sat four of their starters, all of which go both ways, from last week's game to have them healthy for this game and the playoffs afterward. The Bison were still able to score 28 points last week. Anthony Palano, Samuel Cho, Tyler Baker and Alex Branas should be ready to go this week, which will help especially on the defensive side. Rolling Meadows played much better than its record dictates. The Mustangs have lost three games by a touchdown -- despite losing top wide receiver Ben Petermann to a season-ending injury early in the year.

Barrington (8-0, 4-0) at Conant (3-5, 1-3)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Barrington beat Palatine 50-32; Conant lost to Fremd 30-14

Last year: Barrington 14, Conant 6

Outlook: Barrington has an opportunity to enter the state playoffs unbeaten. That hasn't happened since 2017. The Broncos are playing exceptionally well down the stretch which bodes well heading into the playoffs. Nick Peipert has thrown for nearly 2,300 yards with 22 touchdowns and Dillon Fitzpatrick has rushed for 882 yards and 14 touchdowns. With a win Friday, Barrington would be no worse than the No. 3 seed in 8A. Conant appeared to be on the brink of the playoffs after the fifth week of the season when it sported a 3-2 record. But the Cougars have lost three straight and been outscored 96-28 during that span.

Fremd (3-5, 2-2) at Hoffman Estates (5-3, 2-2)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Fremd beat Conant 30-14; Hoffman Estates beat Schaumburg 28-14

Last year: Hoffman Estates 42, Fremd 25

Outlook: Surprisingly, Fremd still has a chance at the playoffs. The Vikings would need lots of help, but there is a path if they went 4-5. But they will need to find a way to beat Hoffman, something they have struggled in doing in recent seasons. Fremd has leaned hard during the last four games on the Johnny O'Brien to Brennan Saxe connection and it has paid dividends. They face a Hoffman secondary that had its difficulties two weeks ago against Barrington. But the Hawks can score in bunches thanks to their deadly pass combination in Nate Cleveland and Stephon Sellers. The difference could be the running game for Hoffman with Quincy Williams, who is coming off a 180-yard, two-touchdown performance and Matt Lawson.

Evanston (3-5, 2-2) at Maine South (7-1, 4-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Evanston lost to Glenbrook North 28-21; Maine South beat Deerfield 49-17

Last year: Evanston won on forfeit.

Outlook: Evanston had its playoff hopes and conference hopes crushed last week with its loss to Glenbrook North. Maine South, on the other hand, is on a mission. The Hawks are looking to regain the CSL South title outright with a win. One of the big reasons has been the play of Constantine Coines, who has been dynamic at quarterback with his passing and running. He leads an offense that is averaging nearly 36 points per game. Evan Agosto and Michale Dellumo also have been huge keys to the success of that offense. The Hawks defense has been opportunistic all season long. They allow just 14.5 points per game, with a significant portion of that coming late in the game.

Schaumburg (2-6, 0-4) at Palatine (5-3, 3-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Schaumburg lost to Hoffman Estates 28-14; Palatine lost to Barrington 50-32

Last year: Palatine 41, Schaumburg 6

Outlook: Schaumburg ran the ball real well last week, gaining 267 yards with Daniel Uczarczyk accounting for 222 of that. Palatine will need to regroup after giving up 50 points last week. The Pirates came into the season with hopes that their defense, led by the line, would be one of their keys to their success this season. But thus far, they have allowed over 26 points per game.

St. Viator (4-4, 1-1) at Marmion Academy (2-6, 0-2)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: St. Ignatius beat St. Viator 46-14; Marmion lost to Joliet Catholic 45-0

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: This is already a playoff game for Viator. Win and the Lions will qualify for the IHSA playoffs. Lose and their season is done. The Lions were in the same position a year ago and beat St. Patrick in overtime to advance. Viator will need the kind of effort that they demonstrated in their win over Montini two weeks ago. Marmion comes in with a five-game losing streak. The Cadets have struggled offensively during that stretch, scoring 41 points and have been shut out twice.

Leyden (2-6, 2-3) at Willowbrook (6-2, 4-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Leyden lost to Addison Trail 20-7, Willowbrook beat Morton 41-14

Last year: Willowbrook 35, Leyden 7

Outlook: Leyden will end its 2023 campaign Friday playing a Willowbrook team that will continue its season into the playoffs. Leyden will look to get its ground game going with Javier Ibarra and Trystan Grimes sharing most of the load. Moses Garza, Dominic Ganir, Chris Quizhpi, Darterrion Garner, Brian Gonzalez and Hector Cisneros have been stalwarts defensively for the Eagles this season.