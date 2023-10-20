St. Viator downs Marmion to become playoff eligible

It was a special night for St. Viator quarterback Cooper Kmet and the Lions.

Kmet threw for 422 yards and 7 touchdowns as the Lions finished 5-4 with a 49-22 win over Marmion Friday night in Aurora.

The Lions become playoff eligible with the win.

Kmet completed 19-of-27 passes, 10 to junior Davion Ellis who caught 4 for touchdowns.