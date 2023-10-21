An early look at suburban first-round playoff matchups

IHSA state playoffs

Dates and times will be announced Monday afternoon.

Class 8A

No. 30 Glenbrook South (4-5) at No. 3 Barrington (9-0)

Quick look: Barrington, which has scored 336 points, enters the playoffs unbeaten for the first time since 2017. This is the highest seed for Barrington since that year. Glenbrook South is one of four 4-5 teams that qualified for the state playoffs.

No. 27 Lockport (5-4) at No. 6 Maine South (8-1)

Quick look: Maine South has won eight straight and feels it is back where they belong as one of the top seeds. The Hawks, who are CSL champions, average 35.6 points a game. Lockport has won just two of its last six games.

No. 23 Oswego at No. 10 Warren (7-2)

Quick look: After an 0-2 start, Warren has earned its sixth consecutive playoffs appearance. The Blue Devils allowed 68 points in their first two games and just 48 in their final seven with three consecutive shutouts. Oswego won its way in the playoffs.

No. 21 Lyons (6-3) at No. 12 Stevenson (7-2)

Quick look: The Patriots are back in the playoffs for the second year in a row. After a 2-2 start, Stevenson has won five straight and matched their win total from a year ago. Lyons has allowed just 92 points this season and had three shutouts.

No. 17 Palatine (6-3) at No. 16 Neuqua Valley (6-3)

Quick look: Neuqua earns the home field because of playoff points 49-46. Palatine's Dominik Ball has rushed for 1,291 yards this season and a school record 4,068 for his career. Neuqua won its final four games.

No. 28 Homewood-Flossmoor (5-4) at No. 5 York (8-1)

Quick look: Last year, the Dukes reached the 8A semifinals before running into eventual champion Loyola Academy. This season, senior QB Sean Winton leads the Dukes. H-F defense allows 27 points per game.

No. 26 Lane Tech (6-3) at No. 7 South Elgin (8-1)

Quick look: The five-time defending UEC champs are young but talented, led by junior TE Ishmael George and junior MLB London Leflore. Lane Tech is making its second straight postseason appearance following a dry spell.

No. 25 Niles West (6-3) at No. 8 Huntley (8-1)

Quick look: Running back Haiden Janke is a workhorse in the backfield for the Red Raiders, who ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Led by QB John Bae, the Wolves reached the playoffs after finishing 2-7 last season.

No. 20 Naperville North (6-3) at No. 13 Glenbard West (7-2)

Quick look: A couple of perennial heavyweights collide in Glen Ellyn, as the Huskies and Hilltoppers have combined to play 152 postseason games. Tailback Cole Arl leads the Huskies' attack. Glenbard West has reached the playoffs 17 consecutive full seasons.

No. 19 Downers South (6-3) at No. 14 Naperville Central (7-2)

Quick look: The Mustangs rebounded from an 0-3 start to win their last 6, led by tailback Deon Davis, who has scored 10 TDs in the last four games. Anchored by Christian Kuta, the Redhawks captured their first DVC title since 2018.

No. 29 West Aurora (5-4) at No. 4 Edwardsville (8-1)

Quick look: After finishing 1-8 last year, the Blackhawks reached the playoffs for the first time in five years. Juniors Reece Powers and Terrence Smith lead the offense. The Tigers feature Iose Epenesa, whose older brother, A.J., plays for the Buffalo Bills.

Class 7A

No. 29 WW South (5-4) at No. 4 Hersey (9-0)

Quick look: Hersey is looking to make a very deep run. The Huskies have outscored their opponents 408-50 while Quarterback Colton Gumino has yet to be sacked this season. WW South won three of its final four games.

No. 28 Collinsville (5-4) at No. 5 Maine West (9-0)

Quick look: Maine West had the best season in school history, and this is the highest seed they have ever been awarded. Maine West has allowed just 58 points this year. Collinsville plays an independent schedule and advanced to the quarterfinals last year.

No. 22 Buffalo Grove (6-3) at No. 11 Prospect (7-2)

Quick look: These MSL East rivals meet again with Prospect winning 63-28 in week 8. Prospect qualifies for the fifth consecutive playoff season and the Knights have won their last three opening round games. Third consecutive appearance for Buffalo Grove.

No. 21 Hoffman Estates (6-3) at No. 12 Lincoln-Way West (7-2)

Quick look: Hoffman which has tons of speed, has weapons at every skill position and a tough defense is back in the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Lincoln-Way West is also built for speed. They are back after their 11-year playoff streak was broken last year.

No. 26 Brother Rice (5-4) at No. 7 Batavia (8-1)

Quick look: This is not your normal first-round matchup, as the Crusaders have played the likes of Loyola Academy, Mt. Carmel, and Montini. Brother Rice reached the quarterfinals in 2022. Defending 7A state runner-up Batavia is led by standout QB Mike Boe.

No. 24 Harlem (6-3) at No. 9 Glenbard East (8-1)

Quick look: Junior tailback Jahmari Muhammad is the Huskies' top offensive threat. Led by senior linebacker Blake Salvino, the Rams' defense has held 7 of its 9 foes to 7 points or less. Salvino also starts at quarterback.

No. 20 Kenwood (6-3) at No. 13 Downers North (7-2)

Quick look: Third-year varsity player Noah Battle leads the Trojans into the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The Broncos' player to watch is multipurpose threat I'Marion Stewart.

No. 18 Yorkville (6-3) at No. 15 Willowbrook (7-2)

Quick look: Led by quarterback Arthur Palicki, the Warriors head into postseason play with momentum, having won 5 straight. Yorkville, meanwhile, captured its first conference title since 1989 on a walk-off-field goal in a 13-10 win over Plainfield North.

No. 17 St. Charles North (6-3) at No. 16 Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-3)

Quick look: North Stars junior quarterback Ethan Plumb loves to sling the ball around to wideout Jake Mettetal and tight end Jake Furtney. The Boilermakers feature receiver Luke Allen and running back Marquise Aaron.

No. 19 Wheaton North (6-3) at No. 14 Whitney Young (7-2)

Quick look: Winners of 3 straight, the Falcons have sharpened their game against the likes of DuKane Conference foes Batavia, Geneva, St. Charles North, and Wheaton Warrenville South. Running back Walker Owens and defensive lineman Joe Barna lead Wheaton North.

No. 23 Jacobs (6-3) at No. 10 Lincoln-Way Central (8-1)

Quick look: The Golden Eagles take a five-game winning streak into postseason play, Earlier this season, sophomore fullback Caden DuMelle rushed for 302 yards and 5 touchdowns in a victory over Crystal Lake Central.

No. 25 Addison Trail (6-3) at No. 8 Lincoln Park (8-1)

Quick look: Led by quarterback Nico Dill and receiver Noah Cruz, the Blazers reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014 -- which is the last time they've enjoyed a winning season. Junior quarterback Cam Touissant is the Lions' player to watch.

No. 30 West Chicago (5-4) at No. 3 Quincy (9-0)

Quick look: The Wildcats are making their first trip to the state playoffs since 2002. Senior two-way standout Vincent Muci is the heart of the soul of the Wildcats' squad. Quincy recorded its first unbeaten regular season.

Class 6A

No. 16 Crystal Lake C. (5-4) at No. 1 Lake Zurich (8-1)

Quick look: Lake Zurich, who was a semifinalist in 7A last year, drops down to 6A this season. The Bears are averaging 28 points and have allowed just 96 points all season. The Tigers won in overtime on Friday to get into the playoffs.

No. 12 Grant (6-3) at No. 5 Wauconda (7-2)

Quick look: These Northern Lake County rivals will battle again. Wauconda won the week four matchup 27-24. Wauconda is making its third straight appearance while Grant is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

No. 14 Libertyville (5-4) at No. 3 Cary-Grove (7-2)

Quick look: The Trojans love to lean on their ground game, led by sophomore Logan Abrams. Libertyville, meanwhile, features a strong passing attack with quarterback Quinn Schambow leading the way.

No. 10 Senn (6-3) at No. 7 Geneva (7-2) Quick look: Senior quarterback Nate Stempowski directs the Vikings' offense, which features one of the top wide receivers in the state -- junior Talyn Taylor. Tight end Michael Loberg caught 4 touchdown passes earlier against St. Charles East.

No. 9 Kaneland (6-3) at No. 8 Riverside-Brookfield (7-2)

Quick look: Quarterback Troyer Carlson and receiver Aric Johnson lead the Knights into postseason play. Kaneland has won three games in a row, and await a road game against the Bulldogs.

Class 5A

No. 14 Englewood Stem (5-4) at No. 3 Antioch (9-0)

Quick look: Antioch is making its 7th straight playoff appearance but has lost its last two playoff openers. The Sequoits have been a powerhouse offensively, scoring 472 points while allowing 14 points per game. This is Englewood Stem's first playoff appearance.

No. 11 Lindblom (7-2) at No. 6 Carmel (8-1)

Quick look: Carmel is back in the playoffs and the Corsairs could be a dangerous out, with their only loss coming to Mt. Carmel. Lindblom is making its 6th playoff appearance of all time and has never won a state playoff game.

No. 10 Noble/UIC (7-2) at No. 7 Glenbard South (8-1)

Quick look: Notre Dame-bound WR/DB Cam Williams gets another postseason opportunity for the co-Upstate Eight Conference champion Raiders. Senior quarterback Michael Champagne provides veteran leadership for Glenbard South.

No. 9 Rochelle (7-2) at No. 8 St. Francis (7-2)

Quick look: The Spartans feature one of the state's top quarterbacks in Ball State-bound Alessio Milivojevic. Their high-octane offense has routinely put 30-plus points on the scoreboard.

Class 4A

No. 12 St. Viator (5-4) at No. 5 Richmond-Burton (7-2)

Quick look: For the second year in a row, St. Viator is back in the playoffs after winning their way in on the final weekend. The Lions have not won a state playoff game since 2017. Richmond-Burton is making its 15th consecutive playoff appearance.

No. 13 Phoenix (5-4) at No. 4 Wheaton Academy (8-1)

Quick look: Coach Jim Johanik's Warriors have been a force this season. Earlier in the year, Wheaton Academy earned a road win over St. Charles East. Senior QB Brett Kasper directs the offense, while junior linebacker Jeremy Johanik anchors the defense.

No. 10 Geneseo (6-3) at No. 7 IC Catholic Prep (7-2)

Quick look: The defending Class 3A champion Knights move up a class against a perennial power in Geneseo. A grueling schedule may come in handy for the Knights, led by senior RB Joey Gliatta.

Class 3A

No. 11 Eureka (5-4) at No. 6 Montini (6-3)

Quick look: Led by junior quarterback Gaetano Carbonara and junior receiver Santino Florio, the Broncos punched their first postseason ticket since 2019. They'll get a home game against the Hornets.

Class 1A

No. 11 Melvin-Sibley (6-3) at No. 6 Aurora Christian (7-2)

Quick look: Coach David Beebe's Eagles are no strangers to postseason play, having qualified six consecutive times. Led by quarterback Jalen Cater, they are looking to get past the opening round for the first time since 2018.