A few things to remember as we head into the prep football playoffs

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comPalatine's Ryan Donnelly (18) and Palatine's Connor May (10) celebrate a touchdown over St. Charles North's Michael Hyde (7) Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

After watching playoff football for nearly 30 years, you learn to expect the unexpected.

Even in high school, where the best football team almost always wins, upsets happen. Even as superstars rise to the occasion, unsung heroes come along and steal the show.

The unknown is what's so great about playoff football.

At the same time, though, some things you can take to the bank.

So as we head into the second season this weekend with first-round games, it's important to remember a handful of playoff points.

Remember the seeds ...

... don't matter. It's all about the matchups.

It's something I learned in my early days as I talked to coaches about their playoff prospects. They honestly didn't care whether they were the top seed or No. 32, as long as the draw was favorable.

Football isn't like basketball where the coaches decide the seeds. It's a formulaic approach where 9-0 teams get the top seeds, ranked in order of toughest schedule to easiest. The 8-1 teams are seeded next in the same way, and so on.

Records don't always equate to best. It's been proven time and again.

Last year, Batavia had three losses going into the playoffs and received an 18th seed in Class 7A. But the Bulldogs wound up making it all the way to the title game.

Before you start worrying about that higher seed you're playing, check their schedule to see exactly who they played. You may be in good shape this weekend and beyond.

Remember the Class 8A champ ...

... isn't necessarily the top team in the state.

The football playoffs are divided into eight classes based on school enrollment to create balance in the field. Like most IHSA sports, football isn't built for schools with 4,000 students pounding on schools with 400.

Last year, 7A champ Mt. Carmel was considered by many to be the best team in the state. After all, the Caravan handed 8A champion Loyola its only loss.

In previous years you'd get no arguments about East St. Louis being the state's top team as the Flyers won 6A and 7A titles. Same with Joliet Catholic when they won in 4A and 5A.

Now, I know we're talking a lot about private schools. Between recruiting advantages and enrollment multipliers, there's a whole different discussion to be had about equity in Illinois high school sports.

For now, we're just saying the best team isn't always the biggest.

That being said, if unbeaten Loyola wins the 8A title again, it's hard to imagine anyone thinking the Ramblers aren't the best.

Remember private schools ...

... will thrive. Love it or hate it, it's the nature of the beast in IHSA playoff football.

We're not here to pass judgment on the system (at least not in this column). We're simply presenting the facts.

Last year, six of the eight state titles were won by private schools, from Loyola in 8A to St. Theresa in 2A.

Title winners in 2019 and 2021 were a bit of an outlier, with a total of only four private school claiming championships. But private schools have been denied a title only once since 1974 when the IHSA football playoffs began. Twice since 2010 have they won only one title.

Private school success is coming again. It's just a matter of how big they'll win.

Remember ...

... to enjoy the moment.

For every perennial qualifier like Maine South, there's an East Aurora, which is making its first postseason appearance since 1982.

It's a special time of year for all 256 teams, a time that shouldn't be taken for granted by any of them.

Treasure every practice in the dark.

Treasure every time you put on your uniform and play in front of friends and family.

Treasure every snap of the ball.

Remember to appreciate this opportunity, because it'll be over in the blink of an eye.