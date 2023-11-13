IHSA playoff football: Time, dates for Class 1A to 8A semifinal matchups
Football playoffs
Here are the Saturday matchups, with times included, for the semifinals of the IHSA football playoffs.
Class 8A
York (11-1) at Loyola Academy (12-0), 12:30 p.m.
Barrington (12-0) at Lincoln-Way East (12-0), 1 p.m.
Class 7A
Normal (12-0) at Downers Grove North (10-2), 2 p.m.
Batavia (11-1) at Mt. Carmel (11-1), 4 p.m.
Class 6A
Cary Grove (10-2) at Lake Zurich (11-1), 1 p.m.
East St. Louis (10-2) at Washington (11-1), 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Wheaton St. Francis (10-2) at Nazareth (7-5), 2 p.m.
Providence Catholic (8-4) at Joliet Catholic)(9-3), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Wheaton Academy (11-1) at St. Laurence (9-3), 3 p.m.
Rochester (12-0) at Murphysboro (11-1), 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Byron (12-0) at Montini (9-3), 1 p.m.
Mt. Carmel (11-1) at Roxana (12-0), 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (12-0) at Wilmington (11-1), 4:30 p.m.
Athens (10-2) at Shelbyville (11-1), 1 p.m.
Class 1A
Lena (L.-Winslow) (12-0) at Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (11-1), 1 p.m.
Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] (12-0) at Camp Point (Central) (12-0), 2 p.m.