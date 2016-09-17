Westminster Christian cashes in on big plays

In football it's not always how often a team has the ball, but what they can do with it.

On Saturday host Westminster Christian threw the time of possession stat right out the window and instead used big play after big play to rout visiting Luther North 56-28.

The Wildcats (2-2, 2-2 Northeastern Athletic Conference) ran 77 offensive plays to just 33 for Westminster. However, the Warriors (3-1, 3-1) made the most of it when they had the ball turning 7 plays of over 40 yards into 7 touchdowns.

Quarterback Tannor Park led the assault with 4 touchdown passes and 258 yards through the air. He also rushed for 58 yards on 13 carries and 2 more touchdowns. Scotty Graziano was once again Park's favorite target as he hauled in 3 touchdown catches. The senior wideout now has an area-leading 11 touchdowns on the season. Spenser Feerer was the leading rusher for the Warriors with 118 yards on just 3 carries.

"We have some great weapons on offense, so we have a lot of options," Westminster coach John Davis said. "We were just taking what the defense was giving us. They were putting a lot of guys in the box, so that was leaving a lot of our playmakers on the outside one-on-one with defenders. We have guys who can make plays in those situations. Spencer is a super running back and he was able to get to the edge on a couple long runs. Then Graziano is just a machine ... a beast ... a monster. When it's thrown in his direction he's usually going to come down with it."

Park and Graziano hooked up on touchdown passes of 47 and 59 yards in the first half to propel the Warriors to a 29-6 halftime lead. The duo connected again in the second half on a 65-yard strike that extended the Warriors' lead to 43-6.

"I've been on the same 7-on-7 team with Connor the past 2 years and we are always hanging out," Graziano said. "So we have been able to build a great chemistry. I have total faith in the whole offense, We have some amazing play makers and the O-line being able to hold off the rush is so crucial in us being able to make plays. They have done a tremendous job."

Feerer had two long runs in the first half that led to touchdowns. A 46-yard run in the first quarter by Feerer set up a 7-yard touchdown run by Jake Miller 3 plays later. Feerer ran 72 yards to the Luther North 8-yard line in the second quarter. Park scored 2 plays later on a 5-yard run.

Park also added a 53-yard touchdown run off a keeper on an option in the third quarter. He also had a 60-yard touchdown pass to Miller in the fourth quarter.

"My O-line and receivers did a great job today," Park said. "All week we practiced for a three-man front and then they came out in a four-man front. But the O-line made a great adjustment. Then we saw a lot of blitzes, too. They did a great job of picking them up and moving with me when I was trying to extend the play. Plus the receivers did a great job of adjusting the routes when they had to."

The Warriors gave up 502 yards to the Wildcats, but came up with big plays of their own when they needed them.

The Warriors' final touchdown came when defensive back Sam Huguley rushed in on a blitz and ripped the ball out of the hands of the Luther North quarterback and ran 40 yards for a score.

Graziano and Miller added interceptions.