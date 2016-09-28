Week 5: West Aurora's DaVion Cross, Mundelein's Woolford merit MVP honors

hello

West Aurora senior running back DaVion Cross and Mundelein senior safety Aaron Woolford have earned Daily Herald MVP selections for their efforts in Week 5 of the high school football season.

OFFENSE

DaVion Cross, West Aurora: This two-way performer had his greatest impact at running back in a 50-40 victory over South Elgin. The 5-foot-11 senior gained 183 rushing yards on 15 carries as a group of six West Aurora ball carriers set new single-game school records for rushing yards (558) and total yards (584). DaVion Cross' touchdown runs of 8, 22 and 48 yards give him the team lead with 66 points, one more than twin brother DaQuan Cross (65).

Nate Ashford, Waubonsie Valley: The 5-foot-8, 170-pound junior tailback had a big day in the Warriors' 24-21 DuPage Valley Conference win over his former school, Metea Valley. Ashford broke a 91-yard run that led to a go-ahead touchdown at halftime and took a fourth-down carry 36 yards to score. Ashford totaled 192 yards on 21 carries.

Zach Oles, Palatine: The senior quarterback was the model of efficiency in Palatine's 49-13 win at Hoffman Estates. Oles completed 18 of 23 passes for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns, and he also rushed for 80 yards and a score as the Pirates improved to 5-0.

Tyler Stankiewicz, Wauconda: A standout linebacker since his sophomore year, he runs hard at linebackers too. The senior, who also plays running back, rushed 15 times for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns, as the Bulldogs celebrated homecoming and snapped a three-game losing streak by beating North Chicago 31-6.

DEFENSE

Aaron Woolford, Mundelein: The nephew of former Bears Pro Bowl cornerback Donnell Woolford, he too makes good breaks on the ball. The senior safety had 3 interceptions in helping the Mustangs spoil Waukegan's homecoming with a 29-14 win. He returned his third pick 90 yards for a touchdown.

Jalen Moore, Leyden: The senior all-purpose standout was a force in the Leyden's 34-19 victory over Addison Trail. In addition to throwing for a touchdown out of the wildcat formation and running for a score, Moore had the game's only interception as Leyden inched closer to a postseason berth.

Max Skol, Cary-Grove: Huntley's offense entered last Friday's Fox Valley Conference game averaging 40 points per game, but this 5-foot-11, 185-pound linebacker/safety hybrid helped Cary-Grove limit the Red Raiders to a single touchdown. The junior finished with a team-high 7.5 tackles and a tackle for loss, and he recovered and returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown that gave the Trojans a 13-point, second-quarter lead en route to a 33-7 victory.

Luke Turner, Naperville Central: The Redhawks notched their third straight victory with a double-overtime win over Wheaton Warrenville South, and Turner was a major reason why. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior defensive back picked off two passes and returned one of them 48 yards for a touchdown. Turner also forced a fumble.