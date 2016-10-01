Images: West Chicago vs. South Elgin, football

The South Elgin High School football team hosted West Chicago High School on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
South Elgin's Azxavier Salinas catches a long touchdown pass in the second quarter against West Chicago Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Monte Mardis tries to avoid West Chicago's DJ Poisson Saturday in South Elgin.
South Elgin's Nate Gomez crosses the goal line on a quarterback keeper against West Chicago Saturday in South Elgin.
South Elgin's Kyle Pollert catches a touchdown pass against West Chicago Saturday in South Elgin.
South Elgin's Nate Gomez is hit by West Chicago's Devonte Pascal as he delivers a first down pass to teammate Azxavier Salinas Saturday in South Elgin.
West Chicago's Jahleel Humphrey tries to control a loose ball as South Elgin's Kyle Viverito and William Dunn close in on the kickoff Saturday.
South Elgin's Kreon Roberts Jr. wraps up West Chicago's Trey Lally after a long pass reception Saturday in South Elgin.
South Elgin's Kyle Viverito stops West Chicago's Devonte Pascal Saturday in South Elgin.
South Elgin's Azxavier Salinas takes the pass from quarterback Nate Gomez and turns upfield against West Chicago Saturday in South Elgin. He ran for a touchdown on the play.
West Chicago's Jorge Blanco secures a loose ball on a bouncing kickoff from South Elgin's Nicolas Farfan Saturday in South Elgin.
West Chicago's Trey Lally fends off South Elgin's Kyle Viverito Saturday in South Elgin.
