Galleries videos Photo Galleries
Teams
Daily Herald's 2016 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Football Focus
teaser 1
teaser 2
 
Prep Football
updated: 10/1/2016 5:43 PM

Images: West Chicago vs. South Elgin, football

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
John Starks
 
 

The South Elgin High School football team hosted West Chicago High School on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.

South Elgin's Azxavier Salinas catches a long touchdown pass in the second quarter against West Chicago Saturday in South Elgin.
  South Elgin's Azxavier Salinas catches a long touchdown pass in the second quarter against West Chicago Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Monte Mardis tries to avoid West Chicago's DJ Poisson Saturday in South Elgin.
  South Elgin's Monte Mardis tries to avoid West Chicago's DJ Poisson Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Nate Gomez crosses the goal line on a quarterback keeper against West Chicago Saturday in South Elgin.
  South Elgin's Nate Gomez crosses the goal line on a quarterback keeper against West Chicago Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Kyle Pollert catches a touchdown pass against West Chicago Saturday in South Elgin.
  South Elgin's Kyle Pollert catches a touchdown pass against West Chicago Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Nate Gomez is hit by West Chicago's Devonte Pascal as he delivers a first down pass to teammate Azxavier Salinas Saturday in South Elgin.
  South Elgin's Nate Gomez is hit by West Chicago's Devonte Pascal as he delivers a first down pass to teammate Azxavier Salinas Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
West Chicago's Jahleel Humphrey tries to control a loose ball as South Elgin's Kyle Viverito and William Dunn close in on the kickoff Saturday.
  West Chicago's Jahleel Humphrey tries to control a loose ball as South Elgin's Kyle Viverito and William Dunn close in on the kickoff Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Kreon Roberts Jr. wraps up West Chicago's Trey Lally after a long pass reception Saturday in South Elgin.
  South Elgin's Kreon Roberts Jr. wraps up West Chicago's Trey Lally after a long pass reception Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Kyle Viverito stops West Chicago's Devonte Pascal Saturday in South Elgin.
  South Elgin's Kyle Viverito stops West Chicago's Devonte Pascal Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Azxavier Salinas takes the pass from quarterback Nate Gomez and turns upfield against West Chicago Saturday in South Elgin. He ran for a touchdown on the play.
  South Elgin's Azxavier Salinas takes the pass from quarterback Nate Gomez and turns upfield against West Chicago Saturday in South Elgin. He ran for a touchdown on the play.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
West Chicago's Jorge Blanco secures a loose ball on a bouncing kickoff from South Elgin's Nicolas Farfan Saturday in South Elgin.
  West Chicago's Jorge Blanco secures a loose ball on a bouncing kickoff from South Elgin's Nicolas Farfan Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
West Chicago's Trey Lally fends off South Elgin's Kyle Viverito Saturday in South Elgin.
  West Chicago's Trey Lally fends off South Elgin's Kyle Viverito Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
  Week -6- Photos from the West Chicago vs. South Elgin football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    South Elgin High School

    West Chicago Community High School
    More Football