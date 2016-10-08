Images: Grant vs. Grayslake North football

The Grant Bulldogs hosted the Grayslake North Knights for football action on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Grant's Isaac Jaime carries the ball while being pursued by the Grayslake North defense including Sam Nayyer (3) during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's William Bauman strips the ball from Grant's Isaac Jaime on a first-quarter kickoff return during Saturday's game in Fox Lake. Grant maintained possession of the ball.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Griffin Gawenda powers his way past Grant's Sam Tate for a second-quarter touchdown during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grant's Isaac Jaime gets past Grayslake North's Jeremiah Myles during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grant's Diego Ortiz picks up a couple extra yards as Grayslake North's Sam Nayyer lands on his back during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Austin Martineau carries the ball while being pursued by Grant's Chris Wojslaw during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com
Week -7- Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard@dailyherald.com