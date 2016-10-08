Galleries videos Photo Galleries
Prep Football
updated: 10/8/2016 4:38 PM

Images: Grant vs. Grayslake North football

The Grant Bulldogs hosted the Grayslake North Knights for football action on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.

Grant's Isaac Jaime carries the ball while being pursued by the Grayslake North defense including Sam Nayyer (3) during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
  Grant's Isaac Jaime carries the ball while being pursued by the Grayslake North defense including Sam Nayyer (3) during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's William Bauman strips the ball from Grant's Isaac Jaime on a first-quarter kickoff return during Saturday's game in Fox Lake. Grant maintained possession of the ball.
  Grayslake North's William Bauman strips the ball from Grant's Isaac Jaime on a first-quarter kickoff return during Saturday's game in Fox Lake. Grant maintained possession of the ball.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Griffin Gawenda powers his way past Grant's Sam Tate for a second-quarter touchdown during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
  Grayslake North's Griffin Gawenda powers his way past Grant's Sam Tate for a second-quarter touchdown during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grant's Isaac Jaime gets past Grayslake North's Jeremiah Myles during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
  Grant's Isaac Jaime gets past Grayslake North's Jeremiah Myles during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grant's Diego Ortiz picks up a couple extra yards as Grayslake North's Sam Nayyer lands on his back during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
  Grant's Diego Ortiz picks up a couple extra yards as Grayslake North's Sam Nayyer lands on his back during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Austin Martineau carries the ball while being pursued by Grant's Chris Wojslaw during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
  Grayslake North's Austin Martineau carries the ball while being pursued by Grant's Chris Wojslaw during Saturday's game in Fox Lake.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
