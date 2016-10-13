Week 8: Scouting the Upstate Eight Valley

Bartlett (3-4, 2-1) at West Aurora (7-0, 4-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: Bartlett 27, West Aurora 7

Last week: Bartlett 42, East Aurora 7; West Aurora 48, West Chicago 6

Outlook: Having already clinched a playoff berth and a share of its first conference title since 1983, West Aurora looks to complete an undefeated run through the Upstate Eight's Valley Division ahead of next week's crossover against Geneva. Bartlett has title aspirations of its own. Coach Eric Ilich's Hawks have to be considered underdogs on the road against an undefeated team, however, if they find a way to win, it opens the door for a three-way tie in the UEC Valley loss column between Bartlett, West Aurora and South Elgin (3-4, 3-1). "They are playing for their playoff lives and a conference title, but we're not really into this sharing thing," West Aurora coach Nate Eimer said. "They are getting better every week and their kids play hard. Defensively, I really think they are the type of team that can give us fits because they are smaller but really athletic and active. Offensively, they are starting to get their option together and (Ilich's) system is really coming into play. I think it's going to be a great game." West Aurora two-way standout DaQuan Cross enters with 237 career points. He needs 2 points to become the program's all-time scoring leader. Cross is second on his team in rushing yards (553) and has 11 rushing touchdowns. DaVion Cross leads West Aurora with 753 rushing yards and has scored 11 rushing touchdowns. "They're fast," Ilich said of the Blackhawks as a whole. "It's a playoff game for us against a playoff-caliber opponent. We told the guys if they take on West Aurora and beat them, you can expect a team just like them in the first round (of the playoffs)." Senior Vanshon Lindsey leads Bartlett in rushing with 468 yards and 4 touchdowns in 115 attempts (4.1 avg.).

Next week: Glenbard East (1-6) at Bartlett; Geneva (3-4) at West Aurora

West Chicago (1-6, 1-3) at Glenbard East (1-6, 1-2)Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Like many 1-6 teams, their own mistakes have hurt them. For example, Glenbard East has lost 7 fumbles in the red zone the last two weeks. West Chicago's Devonte Pascal has run for 538 yards and will get to meet Rams linebacker Jack Baka.