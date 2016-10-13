Week 8: Scouting the Mid-Suburban East

Rolling Meadows (7-0, 3-0) at Hersey (3-4, 2-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Rolling Meadows 26, Hersey 21

Outlook: This game could decide the MSL East. Rolling Meadows can wrap things up with a victory while a Hersey win could throw the conference into a 3-way tie. Meadows found its offensive chops in the second half last week against Elk Grove. The Mustangs erupted for 35-second half points with Asher O'Hara throwing 3 TD passes to bring his season total to 12 with 606 passing yards. The Mustang defense, which has allowed just 44 points, will need to contain Owen Goldsberry. The junior quarterback led a rejuvenated Huskie offense to 36 points and 571 yards of offense last week.

Buffalo Grove (2-5, 1-2) at Elk Grove (0-7, 0-3)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Elk Grove 21, Buffalo Grove 20

Outlook: The battle of the Groves has a pair of teams that have been rising in the past few weeks. Although Buffalo Grove dropped a tough game last week, the Bison have been improving thanks to a solid passing game with quarterback Connor Adams having passed for over 1,600 yards and a defense that has allowed just 31 points in the last 32 weeks. Elk Grove gave Wheeling everything it could handle last week before faltering in the second half. Genio Hyppolite gives the Grens their spark on offense; he's rushed for 496 yards.

Wheeling (3-4, 2-1) at Prospect (3-4, 1-2)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Wheeling 33, Prospect 21

Outlook: It's win or go home for both teams here. Wheeling has been playing its best football of late and has won its last two. The Wildcats got their defense, which has had its issues at times, all sorted out last week in their shutout of Buffalo Grove. Wheeling and quarterback Jalen Dennis along with running back Jason Shannon hope to get back on track against Prospect. The Wildcats will need another strong defensive performance to stop Prospect's vaunted running game, which has been a strength all season, and a passing game that has come alive thanks to the play of junior quarterback Nick Ergastolo.