Images: Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship

The Vernon Hills Cougars faced the Peoria Lions in the IHSA Class 5A state football championship Saturday, Nov. 26 at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Vernon Hills' Andrew Smith shows the second-place trophy to fans following the Cougars' 62-48 loss to Peoria during the Class 5A football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Drew Winegardner steps into the end zone with a touchdown during the first quarter of the Class 5A football championship game against Peoria at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Chris Mariella (1) catches the ball for a completion in front of Peoria's Orlando Moore during the second quarter of the Class 5A football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Chris Mariella carries the ball to the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown as Peoria's Jalen Blake attempts to tackle him during the Class 5A football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills quarterback Kyle Hull carries the ball for a second-quarter touchdown against Peoria during the Class 5A football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Darek Jarrell goes airborne to pick up extra yardage during the second quarter Class 5A football championship game against Peoria at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Nick Marras watches the final seconds tick off the clock during his team's 62-48 loss to Peoria in the Class 5A football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Max Lyle, left, hugs teammate Jeffrey Rosenstock following their team's 62-48 loss to Peoria in the Class 5A football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills captains, from left, Jeffrey Rosenstock, Kyle Hull, McNemon Vincent and Andrew Smith stand with the second-place trophy following their team's 62-48 loss to Peoria during the Class 5A football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Trey Hommer, right, is unable to stop Peoria's Jaleen James as he rolls into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown during the Class 5A football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Drew Winegardner (22) swats away a Peoria pass as teammate Jake Morris runs toward the play during the Class 5A football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Max Lyle makes a reception during the Class 5A football championship game against Peoria at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Drew Winegardner makes a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of the Class 5A football championship game against Peoria at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Peoria's Aaron Jowers catches a touchdown pass in front of Vernon Hills' Drew Winegardner during the fourth quarter of the Class 5A football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Max Lyle catches a pass during the Class 5A football championship game against Peoria at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills quarterback Kyle Hull gets sacked by Peoria's Jaleen James during the Class 5A football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Peoria quarterback Coran Taylor carries the ball into the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown as Vernon Hills' Luke Perlin hangs on during the Class 5A football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Playoff Finals- Photos from the Vernon Hills vs. Peoria Class 5A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Champaign.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer