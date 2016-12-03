Hoffman Estates Redhawks advance in Pop Warner championships

A Hoffman Estates Pee Wee football team kept its dream alive to make history with a first-round victory in the Pop Warner championships Saturday in Florida.
The Redhawks also kept their record perfect with a 25-16 win over the North Raleigh Bulldogs.
The team is vying to become the first to win the championship title three years in a row.
Fans can tune into the games on ESPN3 and track scores online at popwarner.com.
The Pop Warner Super Bowl Division II championship game is set for Friday, Dec. 9.