Hoffman Estates Redhawks advance in Pop Warner championships

The 2016 Hoffman Estates Redhawks Pee Wee Football team will go for its third consecutive Pop Warner national championship later this week. No team has won the title three years in a row. Courtesy of the Hoffman Estates Redhawks

A Hoffman Estates Pee Wee football team kept its dream alive to make history with a first-round victory in the Pop Warner championships Saturday in Florida.

The Redhawks also kept their record perfect with a 25-16 win over the North Raleigh Bulldogs.

The team is vying to become the first to win the championship title three years in a row.

Fans can tune into the games on ESPN3 and track scores online at popwarner.com.

The Pop Warner Super Bowl Division II championship game is set for Friday, Dec. 9.