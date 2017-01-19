Splitt opts out at Palatine

Galleries videos Photo Galleries
  • Rick Splitt has announced he's stepping down as Palatine's football coach in order to watch his own sons compete in high school football.

Daily Herald report

Palatine football coach Rick Splitt has announced he is stepping down.

Splitt led the program for four highly successful years.

After a 4-5 record in his first season, Splitt's teams earned three consecutive playoff qualifiers. His two most recent teams competed in the Class 8A state semifinals.

He leaves his post with a won-loss record of 34-12.

"I want to thank everyone at Palatine for the opportunity to coach there," Splitt said. "I have triplets who will begin high school next year, and the conference they play in has Friday night freshman football games.

"I want to experience my kids' high school experience as a dad. If I remain coaching, I will miss them playing high school sports."

