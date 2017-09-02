Images: Round Lake vs. Amundsen football

The Round Lake Panthers hosted the Amundsen Vikings for football action on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Round Lake.
Round Lake defensive lineman Kelvin Cruz catches a tipped pass in the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday's game against Amundsen.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Anthony Tellez scores a first-quarter touchdown during the first quarter of Saturday's game against Amundsen.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Anthony Tellez carries the ball to the four-yard line during the first quarter of Saturday's game against Amundsen.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Round Lake quarterback Alex Larson rushes as Amundsen's Cameron Meredith, left, and Kennith Frimpong close in during Saturday's game.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Julio Pachero carries the ball during the second quarter of Saturday's game against Amundsen.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Brett Kneeland catches a pass during the second quarter of Saturday's game against Amundsen.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Amundsen football coach Nick Olson, a 2010 Round Lake graduate, leads his team during Saturday's game at Round Lake.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
