Images: St. Charles East vs. St. Charles North, football

St. Charles East hosted rival St. Charles North in football action on Friday, Sept. 15, in St. Charles.
St. Charles North's Thomas Nelsen (12) heads to the end zone for a touchdown.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Clayton Isbell (14) heads in for a touchdown.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Thomas Nelsen (12) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Tyler Nubin (27) pulls in a tough pass as St. Charles East's Nicholas Garlisch (7) watches.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Clayton Isbell (14) celebrates a touchdown.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Lucas Segobiano (5) rolls into the end zone over St. Charles East's Austin Klose (35).
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Lucas Segobiano (5) pulls in a long pass over St. Charles East's Dillon Gearhart (23).
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Justin Jett (11) makes a move.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Tyler Nubin (27) moves past St. Charles East's Yalon Rogers (2).
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
