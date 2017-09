Leyden bounces back, tops Proviso East

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Leyden 37, Proviso East 0: Leyden's football team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 37-0 victory over Proviso East in Maywood on Friday.

Leyden (2-2, 1-1) has a Week 5 nonconference contest against West Suburban Silver foe Lyons Township before returning to league play in Week 6 with Friday night game at Addison Trail.

Proviso East slipped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the West Suburban Gold.