 
 
Posted10/7/2023 1:00 AM

Fox

Bartlett 10, Larkin 6

 

Chicago Hope Academy 56, St. Edward 6

South Elgin 57, Elgin 0

Wheaton North 25, Geneva 24

St. Charles North 42, Glenbard North 0

Hampshire 23, Dundee-Crown 20

Jacobs 41, Crystal Lake Central 14

Kaneland 45, Marengo 0

Aurora Christian 40, Marian Central 28

St. Laurence 31, Marmion Academy 6

Crystal Lake South 35, McHenry 7

Oswego East 14, West Aurora 13

Prairie Ridge 42, Burlington Central 7

Batavia 54, St. Charles East 0

East Aurora 34, Streamwood 14

Saturday's game

Aurora Central Catholic at Assumpition (WI)

Huntley at Cary-Grove

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 