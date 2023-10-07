Posted10/7/2023 1:00 AM
Fox
Bartlett 10, Larkin 6
Chicago Hope Academy 56, St. Edward 6
South Elgin 57, Elgin 0
Wheaton North 25, Geneva 24
St. Charles North 42, Glenbard North 0
Hampshire 23, Dundee-Crown 20
Jacobs 41, Crystal Lake Central 14
Kaneland 45, Marengo 0
Aurora Christian 40, Marian Central 28
St. Laurence 31, Marmion Academy 6
Crystal Lake South 35, McHenry 7
Oswego East 14, West Aurora 13
Prairie Ridge 42, Burlington Central 7
Batavia 54, St. Charles East 0
East Aurora 34, Streamwood 14
Saturday's game
Aurora Central Catholic at Assumpition (WI)
Huntley at Cary-Grove
