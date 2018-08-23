Let's see your best prep football photos

Daily Herald file photo, 2016Photos from the Grayslake North vs. Grant football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Fox Lake.

Daily Herald file photo, 2016Barrington players including Mac Molli (15) and Jacob Bentle (53) break through the banner prior to Friday's football game at Barrington.

Daily Herald file photo, 2016Photos from the South Elgin at St. Charles East football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in St. Charles.

High school football season is upon us!

We invite you to share your photos of the game, the cheerleaders, the players, the fans and the tailgating. Email us a picture with details about who photographed it, where and when. And tell us something about who is in the photo.

Please send your photo (in the largest size possible) to photos@dailyherald.com and then keep an eye on the Daily Herald and www.dailyherald.com to see whether we shared it with the rest of our readership.

Also, visit our Prep Sports group page on Facebook for more high school football action and coverage.

Thank you for being a part of the Daily Herald!