Warren High celebrates football, swimming success

It may not have been the hardware they set out to bring home, but there was still plenty of reason to cheer Monday when the captains of the Warren Township High School football hoisted their second place state trophy for their classmates Monday at a school rally celebrating the most successful season in school history.

The team finished the 2019 season with a 13-1 record, its only blemish a hard-fought 12-0 loss to Lincoln-Way East on Saturday night in the 8A state championship game in DeKalb.

The Blue Devils dominated their competition before the loss, winning games by an average 32 points while holding opponents to just 40 points all season.

The rally held Monday at Warren's Almond Road campus also celebrated the success of freshman swimmer Keegan Knott, who won four medals last month at the state swimming meet.