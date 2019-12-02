 

Warren High celebrates football, swimming success

  • Team captains Willis Singleton, Christian Phillips, Matt Rich, Juan De La Cruz and head coach Bryan McNulty, right, hold up the second place trophy that capped the best season in school history, during a celebration Monday at the school's Almond Road campus.

      Team captains Willis Singleton, Christian Phillips, Matt Rich, Juan De La Cruz and head coach Bryan McNulty, right, hold up the second place trophy that capped the best season in school history, during a celebration Monday at the school's Almond Road campus. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Warren Township High School freshman swimmer Keegan Knott was honored Monday by her teammates and other students during a celebration rally Monday. Keegan won four medals at the state swimming meet in November.

      Warren Township High School freshman swimmer Keegan Knott was honored Monday by her teammates and other students during a celebration rally Monday. Keegan won four medals at the state swimming meet in November. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/2/2019 4:45 PM

It may not have been the hardware they set out to bring home, but there was still plenty of reason to cheer Monday when the captains of the Warren Township High School football hoisted their second place state trophy for their classmates Monday at a school rally celebrating the most successful season in school history.

The team finished the 2019 season with a 13-1 record, its only blemish a hard-fought 12-0 loss to Lincoln-Way East on Saturday night in the 8A state championship game in DeKalb.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Blue Devils dominated their competition before the loss, winning games by an average 32 points while holding opponents to just 40 points all season.

The rally held Monday at Warren's Almond Road campus also celebrated the success of freshman swimmer Keegan Knott, who won four medals last month at the state swimming meet.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 