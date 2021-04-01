COVID-19 cancels 8 more high school football games

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLarkin and Glenbard East play in the first football game of the delayed season in Elgin on Friday, March 19, 2021.

High school football cancellations reached a new three-week high on Thursday, as eight more games in the suburbs were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

That brings the total number of canceled games involving suburban schools to 20 in the first three weeks of the six-week season, or 8.3%.

Teams that have positive COVID tests within their program, and those that have direct contact with someone infected, are required to quarantine for 14 days, meaning they would lose two of their six scheduled games.

Teams that have been quarantined due to contact tracing are shut down for seven days.