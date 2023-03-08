Conant names new varsity football coach

Anthony Donatucci, left, has been named varsity football coach at James B. Conant High School in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211

Anthony Donatucci, a longtime leader on the James B. Conant High School football field, has been named the school's new head coach beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

A teacher and coach at Conant since 2009, Donatucci has worked with linebackers and secondary and defensive line players and was a defensive coordinator.

He also has coached wrestling and track and field and is a wellness teacher.

"Coach Donatucci strongly believes there is an undeniable correlation between influential coaches and impactful educators. His goal is to be both," athletic coordinator Erik Hauser said. "He aspires to develop a culture based on respect, trust and service. His goal is to not only develop successful athletes, but young adults of high moral values and outstanding character."

Donatucci was a standout player at Buffalo Grove High School, where as an elected captain he led his team to the IHSA state playoffs for two consecutive years. A two-year varsity starter, he also was an MSL All-Conference defensive player.

He went on to play collegiate football on scholarship at Quincy University, where he was a three-year starter and elected captain. He earned the coveted Chuck French Award and NAIA Mid States All-Conference Team honors.

Hauser said Donatucci aims to build confidence, passion and drive in his athletes by creating an environment in which every player feels a sense of purpose and belonging.

Conant's football team went to the playoffs in 2022 and in 2019.

He holds a bachelor's degree in education with a physical education emphasis, and a master's in sports nutrition.

He and his wife Brittany have two sons, Rocco, 4, and Leo, 2, who can be found in the end zone of every Conant football game cheering for their favorite team and coach.