Scouting the Glenbard South Raiders

hello

Moving to the Upstate Eight Conference from the Metro Suburban, Glenbard South coach Ryan Crissey can't rely on much more than game film.

But neither can opponents, who will see a team strong up front with skill-position speed and an active defense.

"Our overall team speed is a major strength for us, but also the physicality that our line is going to play with is really going to be a game changer. And our defense, it's a tough group of kids," Crissey said.

With a tough leader. Ted Monken, most recently West Chicago's coach, is the new defensive coordinator. He's got linemen John Madison and Anthony Kramer, safety Gavin Fitzpatrick and linebackers Noah Gibson, Mark Wilson and Miles Horton all back. Wilson's 60 tackles in 2017 top Raiders returners.

"They're going to play with a chip on their shoulder, and Ted's got them dialed in," said Crissey, noting the defensive potential of such newcomers as tackle Jayquan Coleman, cornerback Tajuan McKinnie and linebacker T.J. Burnett.

In preseason the offense had the defense on its toes.

Live-armed junior quarterback Nick Plaso, sophomore starter the past two years, helms the spread option. Versatile Tavion Keith is the go-to wideout with former slot receiver Antonio Carter at tailback. Speedster Kylen Henderson will bounce wherever needed.

Crissey likes his offensive line, which teams seniors Damari Harrod, Abe Nuño and Tyler Rush with sophomores John Golden and Brendan Fearon. Indeed, Crissey likes the big boys on both sides of the line.

"We'll average around 230 (pounds) up front, which is sizable," Crissey said. "We haven't had that for two seasons. That's going to help us establish the line of scrimmage and allow our backs to run and allow our linebackers to flow."

One to watch: Glenbard South hosts fellow District 89 foe Glenbard East on Week 8. And the fans go crazy.

The breakdown

Coach: Ryan Crissey (fourth year, 17-15).

2017 record: 6-5, 3-2, third in the Metro Suburban Blue.

Top players: Antonio Carter (RB, 5-7, 145, sr.), Gavin Fitzpatrick (WR-DB, 6-0, 175, sr.), Noah Gibson (LB, 6-1, 190, sr.), Miles Horton (WR-LB, 6-1, 190, sr.), Tavion Keith (WR-DB, 5-11, 165, sr.), Anthony Kramer (OL-DL, 5-9, 225, sr.), John Madison (OL-DL, 6-0, 240, sr.), Nick Plaso (QB, 6-1, 165, jr.), Mark Wilson (LB, 5-8, 185, sr.).

-- Dave Oberhelman

Schedule

Glenbard South

Fri, 8/24, Glenbard South at Streamwood, 7 p.m.

Fri, 8/31, Elgin at Glenbard South, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 9/7, Glenbard South at Bartlett, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 9/14, East Aurora at Glenbard South, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 9/21, Glenbard South at Larkin, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 9/28, Glenbard South at West Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 10/5, South Elgin at Glenbard South, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 10/12, Glenbard East at Glenbard South, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 10/19, Glenbard South at West Chicago, 7:30 p.m.