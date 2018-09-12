Huntley's Raffin, Barrington's Meckert earn Week 3 MVP honors

Chris Raffin of Huntley and Kevin Meckert of Barrington are the Daily Herald football MVPs for their performances in Week 3 games.

OFFENSE

Chris Raffin, Huntley: This first-year quarterback played like a cagey veteran in Huntley's 35-28 victory at Prairie Ridge last Friday. Facing the two-time defending Class 6A champions in his third career start, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior helped the Red Raiders end the Wolves' 30-game winning streak by rushing for 4 touchdowns and throwing for another. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 250 yards and rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries, including scoring runs of 1, 1, 14 and 17 yards.

Jay McGrath, Lisle: The senior quarterback directed a landmark 27-6 win over Wilmington, Lisle's first over the Interstate Eight Small foe in 23 years. McGrath passed for 115 yards and ran for 51 with three 1-yard touchdown runs. Kicking, punting and on defense, he helped snap Wilmington's 52-game divisional win streak.

Kyle Krogstad, Hoffman Estates: The Hawks' senior signalcaller went 15-for-26 for 287 yards, 5 touchdowns and no interceptions in leading his team to a 42-14 win over Glenbrook North. The victory moved the Hawks to 3-0 for the season heading into Friday's matchup against winless Maine East.

Erik Trela, Wauconda: The senior was a backup wide receiver last year. Against host Grayslake Central, he looked like he had been playing running back for years. He rushed for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries, as the Bulldogs won 35-7. The victory hiked Wauconda's record to 2-1, equaling its win total from last season.

DEFENSE

Kevin Meckert, Barrington: Barrington, which went into the game unranked, pulled off a mild upset of No. 3 Maine South in large part because of the defense of this 6-foot-2 senior defensive end. Meckert had 10 tackles and 2 quarterback sacks as the Broncos came away with a thrilling 26-23 win.

Cameron Trevithick, Warren: Through three weeks, the senior is on pace to score 6 touchdowns -- from his linebacker spot. He returned an interception 62 yards for a TD in the second quarter against visiting Waukegan for his second Pick 6 of the year. He added 6 tackles, as the Blue Devils won 49-0 for their second shutout in a row.

Joe Ives, Wheaton Warrenville South: Ives excelled in the secondary and on special teams in a 35-3 DuKane Conference win over Geneva. The 5-foot-10, 162-pound senior safety had 2 interceptions, including one he returned 45 yards for a touchdown. Ives had 6 tackles, broke up two passes and downed a punt at the 1-yard line.

Dan Daley, St. Charles North: This inside linebacker "had his best game of the season," St. Charles North coach Rob Pomazak said last Friday after Daley and the defense limited Wheaton North to 181 total yards in a 17-3 victory. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior registered 9 tackles, including 2 for a loss, to help the 2017 Upstate Eight River champions make a successful DuKane Conference debut.