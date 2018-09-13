Scouting Week 4 in the Northwest Suburbs

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

St. Viator (0-3, 0-1) at Marist (2-1, 1-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Things have not gone well for the Lions in their opening 3 games. Now they have to travel to Marist, a difficult place to play and home to one of Class 8A's top teams. Viator could never get anything going last week against Joliet Catholic, dropping its 27th straight against the Hilltoppers. Jack Mahoney has steadily improved at quarterback and is coming off a 112-yard performance.

WEST SUBURBAN GOLD

Proviso East (1-2, 0-1) at Leyden (0-3, 0-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Leyden 37, Proviso East 0

Outlook: Leyden needs to turn things around and quickly or the season will be a lost one for the Eagles. They dropped their third consecutive game last week, but played well again. Hopes for a better finish could turn quickly thanks to the arrival of Proviso East. The Pirates do have a win. That came in their opener against Round Lake. After that win, Proviso East was mauled by both Glenbard West and Downers Grove South, allowing 77 points.

NONCONFERENCE

Maine West (3-0) at Hersey (3-0)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: After both teams won their respective conferences last season, there was a question on which direction they both would head this season. Both teams have answered that bell quite impressively thus far. Superior quarterback play has been an integral factor for both teams' success. Maine West junior Danny Kentgen has thrown for 448 yards and 8 touchdowns. Hersey's Ryan Justice, who is a senior, has thrown for 617 yards and 7 touchdowns. Hersey, which is playing its first home game of the season, will try to slow down Maine West running back Jake Bellizzi, who is coming of a 124-yard performance and has rushed for 230 yards this season.

Glenbrook North (2-1) at Elk Grove (0-3) When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Despite of pair of one-sided losses, this could be the game where the Grens turn things around and end a 21-game losing streak. Chris Janczak has played well for Elk Grove at quarterback, rushing for 249 yards while throwing for another 232 yards. The Grens need to find the end zone, scoring just 17 points in their last two games. Glenbrook North is coming off a 42-14 drubbing to Hoffman Estates, a team that Elk Grove took to overtime before losing 28-21.

Niles West (0-3) at Buffalo Grove (2-1)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Buffalo Grove is looking to find out what life without Tom Trieb is all about. Trieb, who injured his hip against Barrington in Week 2, will be lost for the season with that injury. Bison coach Jeff Vlk will be looking for his senior-dominated squad to step things up. They did it last week as Connor Adams threw for 151 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another. Max Oberman stepped in and rushed for a career-high 142 yards. Niles West is averaging just 7 points per game and has allowed 112 on the season.

Deerfield (1-2) at Prospect (2-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Prospect quarterback Jimmy Martin showed that he is gaining familiarity with coach Dan DeBeouf's new offense. Martin accounted for 4 touchdowns last week and 307 all-purpose yards in the Knights' win last week. Prospect has won just 3 games in the last 2 seasons. The Knights could equal that total with a victory on Friday. Deerfield has played all of its games close to the vest. The Warriors have lost two games by 7 points in each of those losses and have posted a one-point victory.

Niles North (1-2) at Rolling Meadows (3-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Despite being undefeated this year and 7 consecutive trips to the state playoffs, the Mustangs are flying under the radar. Rolling Meadows has outscored its opponents 156-49 thanks to its high-powered offense. The Mustangs are keyed by a powerful running attack. Tim Szylak, the area's top rusher, has gained 483 yards while Jace O'Hara is third in the area with 260 yards. Niles North has allowed 115 points this season and its only win came over Raby from the Chicago Public League.

Vernon Hills (2-1) at Wheeling (1-2)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Wheeling got over the hump last week and now the Wildcats are looking to make it two straight. The 57 points they scored last week were the most points in a game since 2014. Led by Jonathon Panganiban's 152 yards, the Wildcats posted 434 yards of total offense. Wheeling hopes that offensive prowess continues against a Vernon Hills team that gave up 442 yards and 61 points to Hersey last week.

Maine South (2-1) at Conant (2-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: After winning its first two games, Conant stumbled a bit last week in a 20-7 loss to Evanston. Conant, which had turned the ball over just twice in the first two games, turned it over 3 times in the loss to Evanston. Conant will look to get back on track against a tough Maine South team that is also looking to bounce back after its loss to Barrington last week.

Maine East (0-3) at Hoffman Estates (3-0)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: This is a battle between a pair of programs that are headed in opposite directions. There was a time when Hoffman was one of the worst teams in the state and Maine East was not far behind the Hawks. Hoffman is 3-0 this year on the heels of its best season in school history. The Hawks have racked up 94 points thus far thanks to the play of a very athletic offense led by Kyle Krogstand, who has thrown 10 TD passes. Maine East comes into the game having surrendered 149 points.

Evanston (3-0) at Barrington (3-0)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Barrington has showed it can be road warriors. Now the Broncos want to be home heroes. Barrington, which has won 3 consecutive road games, including against perennial state power Maine South, comes home to face an unbeaten Evanston squad. This is the fourth consecutive game the Broncos will have against a team that was in the playoffs last year. Barrington has been impressive defensively in those 3 wins and will need that to stop Evanston's Quandre Nicholson, who rushed for 94 yards and scored 3 touchdowns last week against Conant.

New Trier (2-1) at Palatine (1-2)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Palatine got the train moving in the right direction last week in a 35-28 win over Glenbrook South. The Pirates, who had scored 35 points in their first two games, were able to match that total thanks to 3 TD passes from Zac Garnmeister, who has 5 on the year. Jake Gronwick has been a favorite target with 11 receptions while Luka Popovic has hauled down 6 passes. New Trier should have starting running back Brian Sitzer back in the lineup. Sitzer missed the Trevians' win last week over Fremd with a leg injury.

Glenbrook South (0-3) at Fremd (0-3)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Fremd is finally on its home field and the Vikings will need that extra surge from the darkside to turn its fortunes around. Fremd has played well in all of its games. But key mistakes at crucial moments have turned the tide against the Vikings thus far. Nick Rattin is coming off his best game at running back, gaining 142 yards on 27 carries. Ryan Saxe, who is a sophomore, has stepped in the quarterback role quite well. Glenbrook South has allowed 103 points this season including 35 to Palatine last week.

Highland Park (2-1) at Schaumburg (2-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Schaumburg has been hitting the tote board the past couple of weeks. The Saxons have piled up 94 points in their wins over Wheeling and Niles West. Michael DiGioia has been impressive and is coming off a 123-yard performance to raise his season total to 263 yards. Heze Trotter is electrifying as demonstrated by his 62-yard touchdown catch last week and a 65-yard kickoff return. The Saxon defense has also impressed and is coming off a 5 interception game last week. Highland Park opened its season with a pair of impressive wins, but the Giants were blasted by Rolling Meadows last week 56-14.