Scouting Week 6 / Northwest

hello

Mid-Suburban East

Buffalo Grove (3-2, 0-1) at Hersey (5-0, 1-0) When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Hersey 33, Buffalo Grove 14

Outlook: Buffalo Grove went a bit backward last week when the Bison lost to a surging Wheeling team. Now Buffalo Grove will look to regroup against a red-hot Hersey squad. Buffalo Grove will look to get is offense back on track after turning the ball over twice in key situations. Everything has gone right for Hersey. From its two-headed monster at quarterback, to wide receiver Kacper Rutkiewicz and his area-leading 25 receptions for an offense that is averaging 47.5 points per game. Hersey's defense has also played well, making big plays when needed. The teams have split their last 10 meetings.

Wheeling (3-2, 1-0) at Elk Grove (0-5, 0-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Wheeling 38, Elk Grove 22

Outlook: After a slow start to the season, Wheeling has roared back to win its last 3 games. The Wildcats look to keep that streak alive as they hunt for a state playoff berth. Michael Best, who was named Chicago Bears player of the week for his performance in Week 4, had another good week. He rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the Wildcats' win over Buffalo Grove. Elk Grove struggled against Rolling Meadows last week. Sophomore running back Ian Ridge had a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards on 13 carries. Wheeling has won the last 4 meetings and the teams have split in the last 10 seasons.

Prospect (3-2, 0-1) at Rolling Meadows (5-0, 1-0)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Rolling Meadows 42, Prospect 24

Outlook: Rolling Meadows looks unstoppable. The Mustangs have scored an area-best 252 points behind Jace O'Hara (314 yards), area leading rusher Tim Szylak (764 yards) and Arek Kleniuk. The Mustangs have surrendered just 69 points, most of which came after the game was out of reach. Prospect is looking to rebound after its loss to Hersey last week. The Knights' offense continues to shine with quarterback Jimmy Martin, who has thrown for 705 yards and 5 touchdowns and wide receivers Ryan Traviolia (18 receptions) and Matt Meyer (16 receptions). Rolling Meadows has won the last 2 meetings and holds a 6-4 edge over the last 10 seasons.

Mid-Suburban West

Conant (3-2, 1-0) at Schaumburg (3-2, 0-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Schaumburg 24, Conant 21

Outlook: Conant continues to surprise in the West as the Cougars broke a 6-year losing streak last week by stunning Barrington. The Cougars have been doing it on the ground with Bradley Spates coming off a 79-yard performance to go along with Malik Frederick and Kevin Polaski. Schaumburg, which had been prolific offensively, took a step backward last week when it was shut out by Hoffman. The Saxons look to get back on track by getting the ball more to Heze Trotter, who did draw 4 pass interference penalties. Schaumburg has won the last 2 meetings with Conant and holds a 6-4 edge in the last 10 seasons.

Palatine (1-4, 0-1) at Hoffman Estates (5-0, 0-1) When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Palatine 30, Hoffman Estates 7

Outlook: This game has all the makings of a trap. Palatine is off to its worst start since 2010 when the Pirates also began the year at 1-4 and roared back to make the playoffs. The Pirates, who are young, have allowed 191 points. Palatine does have a big offensive line and could use that to control the ball on the Hawks. Hoffman is looking to tie its best start when it won 6 games last season before losing. The Hawks are fast and athletic and getting great play from Kyle Krogstad at quarterback. But keep in mind that Palatine has won the last 11 meetings with Hoffman.

Fremd (2-3, 1-0) at Barrington (3-2, 0-1)When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Barrington 26, Fremd 14

Outlook: This is the traditional Saturday homecoming game at Barrington. Both teams have been headed in opposite directions the past two weeks. After losing their first 3 games, Fremd has been able to turn things around to win its last 2 games. The Vikings have been able to get Nick Rattin some help at carrying the football with quarterback Ryan Saxe and Luke Bilek picking up some of the load behind a very good offensive line. Barrington won its first 3, including a huge win over Maine South. But the injury bug has hit the Broncos, who have lost their last 2 games. Eric Darlington Jr. has been a force for Barrington with his receiving and special teams play. Barrington has won the last 5 meetings with Fremd and holds a 6-4 edge in the last 10 seasons.

East Suburban Catholic

St. Viator (0-5, 0-3) at Notre Dame (4-1, 0-3)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year's result: Notre Dame 21, St. Viator 7

Outlook: After a pair of consecutive playoff appearances, St. Viator was officially eliminated from the playoffs this season with its loss to Carmel. As in their loss to Prospect earlier this year, the Lions had a lead but let it slip away. Elijah Black is having a very good year at running back for the Lions, while Jack Mahoney has steadily improved at quarterback. Notre Dame has impressed all season long with its only loss coming in overtime against Marist. The Dons are led on defense by Des Plaines' Mike Jekot.

Central Suburban North

Maine West (4-1, 1-0) at Maine East (0-5, 0-1)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year's result: Maine West 51, Maine East 0

Outlook: Maine West had a statement win last week over Glenbrook North. Maine West completely had its way with Glenbrook North, rolling over the Spartans. The Warriors can make another statement this week by beating district-rival Maine East and make themselves playoff eligible. Jake Bellizzi had the best game of his career last week, rushing for 225 yards and 4 touchdowns and has 533 yards this season. Danny Kentgen has 14 TD passes and has thrown for 959 yards. Maine West is averaging 43 points per game while Maine East has scored just 40 points this season.

West Suburban Gold

Addison Trail (0-5, 0-2) at Leyden (2-3, 1-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

Last year's result: Leyden 7, Addison Trail 0

Outlook: Leyden continues its playoff push. The Eagles unveiled their new "Cheese" piece of their offense last Saturday when they inserted Fernando "Cheese" Corona, a 6-foot, 296-pound lineman into their backfield. All Corona did was flatten opponents as a lead blocker on the way to 3 rushing TDs for the Eagles. The Leyden running game has also picked up the pace with both Vince Fredrickson and Nick Motyka. The trio of Corona, Fredrickson and Motyka, lead a Leyden defense that has been superb the last two weeks, allowing just 9 points.