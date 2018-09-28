 
Prep Football

Images: Lakes over Grant, 42-19 in Week 6 football

 
Steve Lundy
 
 
Updated 9/28/2018 10:08 PM
The Grant Bulldogs hosted the Lakes Eages for football action on Friday, Sept. 28 in Fox Lake.

Lakes' D'Lo Hardy puts a move on Grant's Jimmy Taylor.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Luke Bedrosian (30) knocks the ball from Lakes' Dylan Keilwitz after a punt.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's John Bolton makes a touchdown catch as time runs out in the first half and Lakes' Dylan Keilwitz defends.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Christopher Selig (15) turns the corner on Grant's Luke Bedrosian.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Noah Lautner finds an opening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Christopher Selig looks to throw.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' players celebrate with D'Lo Hardy after his touchdown run.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Conner Nordmeyer celebrates with D'Lo Hardy (6) after Hardy's touchdown run.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Tyler Elfering rolls out.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Dylan Hernandez makes a catch.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Christopher Selig runs with the ball.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Dylan Hernandez tries to get around Lakes' Shane Davis.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grant's Luke Bedrosian, top, knocks the ball from Lakes' Dylan Keilwitz after a punt.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
