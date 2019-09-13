Bartlett breezes past Glenbard South

Nothing like bouncing back from a tough loss with a victory over a good conference opponent.

Bartlett scored the first 21 points of the football game Friday night in Glen Ellyn and ran away to a 49-14 Upstate Eight Conference victory against Glenbard South.

It was a great way to forget about last week's 24-21 loss at Glenbard East.

"It was a devastating loss last week," Bartlett junior quarterback Michael Priami said. "This team is good, but we needed this big win."

Priami threw four touchdown passes to three receivers -- two to Mathew Young and one each to Hayden Angell and Alec Palella -- on 22-of-33 passing for 248 yards.

"I was spreading the ball around to everyone," Priami said. "I mean, they all wanted the ball, but I had to spread the ball around. I had to share the rock."

Tyler Rivelli and Jordan Snyder combined for 145 yards rushing for Bartlett.

"When you've got that many weapons at each spot, you're able to do that," Bartlett coach Matt Erlenbaugh said. "Good to see that."

The key touchdown might have come at the end of the first half. Glenbard South scored its first touchdown with 1:20 left in the second quarter when Yazan Blan outleaped a Bartlett defender in the corner of the end zone for a 23-yard reception. The pass from Nick Plaso came on fourth and 10.

But the Hawks (2-1, 2-1) grabbed the momentum right back, deflating the Raiders (2-1, 2-1) at halftime. Bartlett marched 55 yards in 9 plays, scoring on the final play of the half when Nick Kantzavelos took a reverse 2 yards untouched into the end zone.

Bartlett led 28-7 at halftime.

Still, Glenbard South opened the third quarter by going 75 yards in four plays, ending in a 36-yard Cade Hardtke TD reception.

"The biggest thing is the resolve with these kids. They didn't quit," Raiders coach Ryan Crissey said. "We were able to do some things offensively that we struggled to Weeks 1 and 2. So there's always definite bright spots. Some of our run plays and putting in some of our newer plays that we'll use later in the season were effective. So definitely things to look forward to, but got to commend (Erlenbaugh) and Bartlett. It was a good, old-fashioned butt-whipping on the O-line and D-line."

"It was good to see us clicking on all phases," Erlenbaugh added. "We really go things rolling tonight. I was proud of the guys."

Priami felt he left room for improvement.

"I still can do a lot better," Priami said, thinking ahead to a Week 4 game against Elgin. "I feel like. I missed some throws, missed some reads. But next week. For sure next week."