Scouting Week 4 in the Northwest suburbs

Conant (3-0) at New Trier (1-2)When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: New Trier West, Northfield campus

Last year: Did not play

Last week: Conant def. Glenbrook South, 28-14; New Trier lost to Barrington, 35-0.

Outlook: Conant lost both of its crossovers with the Central Suburban League South last year, against Evanston and Maine South, before going on to qualify for the playoffs and finish 6-4. But this year after a win over Glenbrook South in Week 3, the Cougars could go a perfect 2-0 against the CSL South with a win over New Trier. The Trevians, who swept the Mid-Suburban West last year with wins over Palatine and Fremd en route to a 7-3 playoff season, are struggling right now after two straight lopsided losses against Loyola (34-3) and Barrington (35-0). They are averaging just 7.7 points per game on the season. Meanwhile, Conant is the second-highest scoring team in the MSL West, averaging 34.3 points per game. Part of New Trier's struggles last week against Barrington was turnovers. The Trevians had three passes intercepted. They also had a tough time running the ball and were limited to 50 rushing yards on the game. New Trier is still trying to find its chemistry as nearly 80 percent of the roster is new and only four starters returned from last year. One of those newcomers is transfer quarterback Nevan Cremascoli. The Trevians' passing game is balanced by the running of Brody Roth. Conant has been running the ball well this season, starting with junior running back Malik Frederick. Last week against Glenbrook South, Frederick exploded for long touchdown runs of 49 and 95 yards. He finished with 240 yards on the game. Sophomore quarterback Guiseppe Dugo has been efficient in running the offense. The Conant defense, led by Derek Lewandowski, held Glenbrook South scoreless through the first half last week. Lewandowski tallied 3 sacks and a forced fumble all before halftime.

Hersey (3-0) at Glenbrook North (3-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Hersey beat Maine East 63-6; Glenbrook North beat Wheeling 53-13

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Hersey quarterback Jordan Hansen and the Huskie offense has been nearly unstoppable in their first three games. The Huskies are averaging over 44 points per game while Hansen has passed (8) or run (7) for a combined 15 touchdowns this season. The Huskies, who have quality wins over Lincoln-Way West and Fremd, will get another huge test against unbeaten Glenbrook North. The Spartans come into the fray averaging 40 points per game with wins over Taft and St. Patrick. They racked up 443 yards of offense last week.

Buffalo Grove (1-2) at Niles North (2-1)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Buffalo Grove beat Highland Park 35-7; Niles North lost to Schaumburg 56-12

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: The Bison put everything together win a huge win last week. Buffalo Grove got its ground game in stampede mode with Max Oberman gaining 121 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns and Cole Nixon gaining another 73 yards. The defense, led by corners Pasquale Dellaquila and Noah Smith, allowed just 6 pass receptions last week and 85 receiving yards, looks and appears to be rolling into shape. Niles North dropped its first game of the season last week. The Vikings allowed over 400 yards of offense to Schaumburg, including 252 on the ground.

Elk Grove (0-3) at Maine East (0-3)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Elk Grove lost to Vernon Hills 35-13; Maine East lost to Hersey 63-6

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: A win could change the fortunes for one of these two teams. Elk Grove came into the season with high hopes. The Grens have found themselves short in their first three outings, playing three teams with a combined record of 8-1. Ian Ridge has 269 yards rushing thus far but the Grens also have 4 turnovers. Maine East ran into high-powered Hersey last week. The Blue Demons have scored in each of their games this season and have 26 points on the season.

Prospect (3-0) at Highland Park (1-2)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Prospect beat Niles West 51-0; Highland Park lost to Buffalo Grove 35-7

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: The Prospect offensive machine is operating in full speed. The Knights have been marching on, averaging 44 points per game thanks to the play of quarterback Gary Moeller and Luke Zardzin. Moeller has thrown for 612 yards and 11 touchdowns while Zardzin has rushed for 478 yards and 6 touchdowns. Meanwhile the Prospect defense is coming off its first shutout since 2016. Highland Park opened its season with a nice win over Wheeling. Since that time, the Giants have scored just 7 points and allowed 63.

Rolling Meadows (3-0) at Niles West (0-3)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Rolling Meadows beat Deerfield 31-24; Niles West lost to Prospect 51-0

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Successful programs find ways to win and Rolling Meadows did just that last week. The Mustangs rallied twice to win their 12th consecutive regular season game. Meadows scored a late touchdown, then scored in overtime to tie, took the lead in the second overtime and then won it on a deflected pass by David Zieba, who had 3 picks on the night. The Mustangs' offense has been solid all season with Carson Schiller and Chris Divito. Niles West, which has now lost 13 games in a row, has allowed nearly 48 points per game this season.

Wheeling (0-3) at Maine West (2-1)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Wheeling lost to Glenbrook North 53-13; Maine West lost to Hoffman Estates 14-7

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Wheeling had a tough start last week in its loss. The Wildcats allowed 28 first-quarter points and never were able to recover. Austin Hembd had a solid passing day and was 12-of-26 for 196 yards and 2 touchdowns. Maine West couldn't quite get its offense into gear and dropped its first game of the season. The Warriors had difficulty running the football and gained 20 yards on the ground. However, with the continued success of quarterback Matt Kentgen, the hopes are that will open up the running game.

Barrington (3-0) at Glenbrook South (0-3)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Barrington beat New Trier 35-0; Glenbrook South lost to Conant 28-14

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Barrington's defense hasn't posted back-to-back shutouts since 2013. The Broncos have been impressive in the way they have contained opponents this season and have not allowed a point in 9 consecutive quarters. Led by Lukas Van Ness, Dayven Shinhoster, Matt Reedy, Tommy Smith, Lucas Kozlowski and Adam Brokke Barrington will look to keep that streak alive on Friday. Glenbrook South has struggled offensively in its first three games. The Titans have turned the ball over 8 times during that span.

Hoffman Estates (2-1) at Vernon Hills (3-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Hoffman Estates beat Maine West 14-7; Vernon Hills beat Elk Grove 35-13

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: It may be easy to compare the two with Hoffman beating Elk Grove 40-16 in Week 1 and Vernon Hills with its win last week. After suffering a Week 2 loss, it was the Hoffman defense that led the charge last week. The Hawks allowed just 7 points and 20 rushing yards. They are going to need that type of performance again against a Vernon Hills team that is averaging nearly 41 points per game. It does appear that Vernon Hills has yet to be tested this season. The Cougars' first three opponents are a combined 0-9 this season.

Fremd (1-2) at Evanston (1-2)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Fremd lost to Maine South 35-21; Evanston lost to Palatine 30-0

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: After a huge step forward in Week 1, Fremd has taken a couple of steps backward in the past two weeks. The Vikings have had some difficulty containing athletic quarterbacks during that span, allowing them to rush for 302 yards. Fremd shouldn't face that in Evanston this week. The Wildkits will likely be without inujred all-state candidate running back Quadre Nicholson.

Palatine (1-2) at Maine South (1-2)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Palatine beat Evanston 30-0; Maine South beat Fremd 35-21

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Palatine played its best game in the last two years last week as the Pirates shut out Evanston. Palatine fired its big cannons as Joe Ayala and Luka Popovic hooked up on three long touchdown passes. They may be able to do the same against Maine South, which surrendered a pair of those to Fremd last week. The Pirates will also need to mimic their run defense from a week ago that allowed just 95 yards. Maine South had 363 rushing yards a week ago.

Schaumburg (2-1) at Deerfield (2-1)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Schaumburg beat Niles North 56-12, Deerfield lost to Rolling Meadows 31-24

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: After a Week 1 loss, Schaumburg has picked up steam. The Saxons are getting that power from their offense, which has topped 55 points in their last two games. It has been the Saxon ground game that has done most of the damage gaining 667 yards on the ground in those two contests. Mike DiGioia continues to be the main ground force and has 400 yards this season. Deerfield came close to knocking off Rolling Meadows last week, but fell in double overtime.

Marian Central Catholic (3-0) vs. St. Viator (2-1) at Robert MorrisWhen: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Marian Central 21 beat Marian Catholic 0; St. Viator beat St. Joseph 42-0

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Home is where the heart is and it is also where St. Viator will be for the fourth consecutive week, this time for Homecoming. The Lions have made the most out of their comfy digs at Robert Morris, especially after Week 1. Jack Mahoney has settled in quite nicely at quarterback and has rushed for 4 touchdowns and thrown for 3 in the last two games. The defense has also played well during that span, posting its first shutout since 2014. Marian Central has yet to allow a point this season against teams that have struggled thus far.

Willowbrook (2-1, 1-0) at Leyden (1-2, 1-0)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Willowbrook beat Downers Grove South 32-15; Leyden beat Morton 22-0

Last year: Willowbrook d. Leyden 26-9

Outlook: Leyden's vaunted running game finally broke loose and the Eagles sailed to their first win. Leyden rushed for 276 yards on 57 carries with Vince Fredrickson, Jim Lonigro and Nick Montyka each carrying the load. The Eagle defense, which had been shredded the week prior, stepped up quite nicely and allowed just 80 total yards. Leyden will need that kind of performance again this week against Willowbrook. The Warriors opened conference play last week with a second-half explosion that led them to the win.