Montini's Bell, Huntley's Manning pick up Week 4 MVP honors

Montini's Deontay Bell and Huntley's Darren Manning are the Daily Herald football MVPs for their efforts in Week 4 games.

Offense

Deontay Bell, Montini: The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior quarterback accounted for 508 yards and 6 touchdowns in his best game as a Bronco. Pacing a 45-35 CCL/ESCC Green comeback win over St. Rita, Bell completed 19 of 31 passes for 305 yards, 5 touchdowns. He ran 18 times for 203 yards with a 76-yard touchdown run.

Danny Kentgen, Maine West: The Warriors' senior quarterback had quite the game in leading his team to a 59-35 nonconference win over Wheeling. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder was 18 of 21 for 397 yards and 7 touchdown passes, which he spread the wealth on by using five different receivers. The Warriors moved to 3-1 on the season with the win.

Jack Moses, Lake Zurich: The speedy senior transitioned from wide receiver to starting quarterback late last season and has continued to show an ability to make plays with his feet. He led the Bears to a homecoming-spoiling, 39-7 win over Lake Forest by rushing for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns on 12 carries, while also throwing for 143 yards and 2 TDs.

Ryan Lee, Aurora Central Catholic: This junior was drawn to the end zone last Friday like metal to a magnet. The 5-foot-9, 140-pound wide receiver lined up in the slot and did most of his damage running the ball on jet sweeps. Lee carried only 6 times yet amassed 183 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a 78-yarder up the right sideline. He also returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and finished with 291 all-purpose yards to lead the Chargers to their first victory of the season, a 48-6 win over Chicago Christian.

Defense

Darren Manning, Huntley: It takes a team effort to limit an offense that was averaging 37.3 points per game to 14. It also takes a hustling linebacker like this 6-foot, 170-pound senior, who regularly raced from the back side to tackle Cary-Grove ball carriers in a 21-14 victory. Manning led the Red Raiders with 7 solo tackles, 6 assists and forced a fumble to help Huntley snap the defending Class 6A champs' 17-game winning streak and forge a five-way tie for first place in the Fox Valley Conference.

Matt Maschmeier, Naperville North: Maschmeier capped a brilliant three-phase performance with an 87-yard interception return for a touchdown to help the Huskies rally to a 31-28 win over Waubonsie Valley. The 6-foot, 182-pound senior also had an 89-yard kick return for a touchdown and an 80-yard touchdown reception.

Jake Izzo, Elk Grove: For the first time since Week 8 of the 2013 season, Elk Grove recorded a shutout and Izzo played a big part in the 42-0 win over Maine East. The 6-foot senior defensive tackle, playing only the first half, had 8 tackles, including two for loss, as the Grenadiers won their first game of the season.

Seamus Mellican, Warren: A starting defensive end since his sophomore year, the senior is a key part of a physical defense that punishes opponents. Mellican tallied 4 sacks and another tackle for loss in helping the Blue Devils spoil Libertyville's homecoming with a 34-0 win. It was Warren's second shutout in a row and seventh since last season.