Friday game time changes in Lake County
Updated 9/26/2019 8:07 PM
The anticipation of inclement weather Friday night has caused several Lake County high schools to move up the starting time of their varsity football game.
Among the changes as of deadline time Thursday night were the following:
• Round Lake at Grayslake Central, 4:30 p.m.
• Mundelein at Zion-Benton, 4:45 p.m.
• Antioch at Grant, 5 p.m.
• Stevenson at Lake Zurich, 5 p.m.
• Wauconda at Lakes, 6 p.m.
• Carmel at Providence Catholic, 6 p.m.
For updates, visit the Daily Herald football website: football.dailyherald.com
