 

Storms force changes to prep football schedule. Here's what you need to know.

  • Conant's football game at Hoffman Estates tonight will kick off at 5 p.m. There have been several other changes to the Northwest suburbs' football schedule due to the inclement weather.

Daily Herald report
Updated 9/28/2019 6:56 AM

Friday's inclement weather has created several changes in the Northwest suburbs' football schedule for this weekend.

The update as of 8 p.m. Friday:

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Barrington at Palatine, suspended to 11 a.m. Saturday with Barrington leading 14-0 in the second quarter.

Conant 31, Hoffman Estates 6 FINAL

Fremd at Schaumburg, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Deerfield at Maine West, 12:30 p.m. Saturday with Maine West leading 26-0 at halftime.

Highland Park at Maine East, 9 a.m. Saturday with Highland Park leading 16-6.

Maine South 28, Niles West 0 FINAL

Prospect at Elk Grove, 11 a.m. Saturday

Hersey at Wheeling, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

St. Viator at Montini, 12 p.m. Saturday

Buffalo Grove at Rolling Meadows, 1 p.m. Saturday

Leyden at Proviso East, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Check back to football.dailyherald.com for further updates

