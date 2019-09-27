Storms force changes to prep football schedule. Here's what you need to know.

Friday's inclement weather has created several changes in the Northwest suburbs' football schedule for this weekend.

The update as of 8 p.m. Friday:

Barrington at Palatine, suspended to 11 a.m. Saturday with Barrington leading 14-0 in the second quarter.

Conant 31, Hoffman Estates 6 FINAL

Fremd at Schaumburg, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Deerfield at Maine West, 12:30 p.m. Saturday with Maine West leading 26-0 at halftime.

Highland Park at Maine East, 9 a.m. Saturday with Highland Park leading 16-6.

Maine South 28, Niles West 0 FINAL

Prospect at Elk Grove, 11 a.m. Saturday

Hersey at Wheeling, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

St. Viator at Montini, 12 p.m. Saturday

Buffalo Grove at Rolling Meadows, 1 p.m. Saturday

Leyden at Proviso East, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Check back to football.dailyherald.com for further updates