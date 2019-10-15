Hersey's Hansen will remain a Huskie -- at NIU

Jordan Hansen will go from being a Hersey Huskie to a Northern Illinois Huskie after he announced on Twitter Monday evening his commitment to Northern Illinois.

Hansen, who was All-Area last year as running back, moved to quarterback this season has been nothing short of spectacular. The senior has been one of top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state, rushing for 1,074 yards and 21 touchdowns while throwing for 1,412 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Hansen had drawn interest from Illinois, Iowa, Eastern Illinois and North Dakota State. Hansen was sold on Northern Illinois for a variety of reasons.

"I have been talking to them for a little bit," Hansen said. "We talked some before the season and during the season. I liked what they were saying and I decided to pull the trigger. The distance made it an easier decision. I really liked the coaching staff and the school and the facilities. I was very impressed. "

Hansen has been recruited as a safety and an athlete.

"Right now they said they would play me at safety" Hansen said. "But I will play anywhere they want me."

But with his quarterback play this season Hansen has been receiving many comparisons of his play to that of another Jordan -- former Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch.

Hansen's coach, Joe Pardun of Hersey, sees the comparison.

"He is dynamic," Pardun said. "He is fast, agile and has great vision. He can be anything you want him to be. Jordan doesn't play much defense for us now, but he can and has done that from time to time when we needed him to."

Pardun was happy when Hansen told him of his decision.

"We have been always trying to help him through the process," Pardun said "We spent some of the summer thinking about it and I know Northern talked to him during the summer. They came to the Prospect game a week ago and were hoping for a decision."

Hansen is happy to have the recruiting process over.

"I just want to focus on our team right now," Hansen said. "We have lots of football left."

Hansen has led the Hersey Huskies to a 7-0 season thus far, one that continues Friday night at Elk Grove. The Huskies then conclude the regular season with a Week 9 showdown against Rolling Meadows, which is also currently 7-0.