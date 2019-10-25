 

Rolling Meadows' incredible comeback beats Hersey

  • Rolling Meadows' Bruce Osslund celebrates the Mustangs' 38-35 victory over Hersey on Friday.

      Rolling Meadows' Bruce Osslund celebrates the Mustangs' 38-35 victory over Hersey on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Rolling Meadows' Nate Morgan celebrates the Mustangs' 38-35 victory over Hersey on Friday.

      Rolling Meadows' Nate Morgan celebrates the Mustangs' 38-35 victory over Hersey on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comRolling Meadows' Charlie Schmidt and Nife Oseni begin to celebrate a touchdown against Hersey on Friday.

    Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comRolling Meadows' Charlie Schmidt and Nife Oseni begin to celebrate a touchdown against Hersey on Friday.

  • Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comHersey quarterback Jordan Hansen evades the Rolling Meadows's defense in the first quarter at Hersey on Friday.

    Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comHersey quarterback Jordan Hansen evades the Rolling Meadows's defense in the first quarter at Hersey on Friday.

 
By Dick Quagliano
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 10/26/2019 12:08 AM

Rolling Meadows has produced a number of quarterbacks that have won huge games for the Mustangs. Add Carson Schiller to that list.

Schiller threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Sobkowicz with 21.8 seconds to play as the Mustangs stunned Hersey 38-35 before nearly 4,000 screaming fans Friday in Arlington Heights.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The win gave Rolling Meadows (9-0, 5-0) the Mid-Suburban East title for the second consecutive year with both of those coming in wins over Hersey (8-1, 4-1).

"The amount of times we were down tonight and could have given up to a great football team and conceded defeat," Rolling Meadows coach Matt Mishler said. "It just speaks absolute volumes of their makeup."

Schiller came into the game completely overshadowed by Hersey quarterback Jordan Hansen and rightfully so. Especially when Hansen drove the Huskies down the field to take the lead on his fourth touchdown, a 15-yard run, to give Hersey a 35-31 lead with 1:40 to play.

After Sobkowicz gave Meadows life with a return to Mustang 45, Schiller got started. He completed a pair of passes to Sobkowicz and another to Oseini Nife. Schiller then threw a sideline pass to Sobkowicz, who made a sweet back shoulder catch between a pair of Hersey defenders who then both fell down as Sobkowicz tiptoed his way down the sideline for the score.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I just knew if he could get the ball to me," said Sobkowicz, who had 9 catches for 126 yards. "That is just how we were playing. We were locked in the whole game. I just adjusted to it. It was a great ball. I thought I was going to get out of bounds but they both missed, so I thought why not."

Schiller, who was 22-of-34 for 313 yards, 3 touchdowns and a conversion pass, looked locked in all night.

"We played with a chip on our shoulder," Schiller said. "It has been an incredible ride. I learned from the best quarterbacks ever. I learned from Asher (O'Hara) and Arek (Kleniuk) and I watch (Jimmy) Garappolo play."

Schiller also watched as Hersey jumped out to a 14-0 lead and looked in complete control. The Huskies opened the game with an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Ben Clawson and then had a 90-yard touchdown run from Hansen.

Meadows, which had trouble running the ball early, had Charlie Schmidt bust off a 25-yard touchdown run to close to 14-7.

Hansen and Hersey answered right back just two plays later. Hansen had a 53-yard scamper to put the Huskies up 21-7.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Meadows was able to stay close, scoring on a 1-yard run with 2:49 left in the half to make it 21-14. it stayed that way when Hersey missed a field goal just before the half.

After a 35-yard field goal by Meadows' Danny Fallon to make it 21-17, the intensity really picked up. Hansen scored his third touchdown of the game and the Huskies now led 28-17.

Meadows responded with a pair of touchdown passes from Schiller. The first came on an 18-yard toss to Jimmy Golaris near the end of the third quarter.

The next came on a fourth down play when the Mustangs opted not to punt thanks to some heavy lobbying by Schiller. He proved his oratory skills are also special when he hit Oseni on a 46-yard post pattern for a touchdown and the throw to Sobkowicz for a 2-point conversion and a 31-28 lead with 4:28 to play.

Hansen, who would finish with 253 yards on 30 carries, put the Huskies back on top but they just couldn't hold on.

"That was a great game," Hersey coach Joe Pardun said. "Everyone was telling me on the way out. It hasn't caught up with me in my mind. We know what we learned tonight."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Images: Rolling Meadows vs. Hersey football
Related Article
Images: Rolling Meadows vs. Hersey football
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 