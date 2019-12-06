Hansen, Singleton, Tumilty, Urwiler headline Daily Herald All-Area teams

Jordan Hansen, Willis Singleton, Sam Tumilty and Quinn Urwiler.

Four high school football players who fans across the suburbs watched excel this season.

As did we.

Hansen (Northwest suburbs), Singleton (Lake County), Tumilty (DuPage County) and Urwiler (Fox Valley) have been selected as the 2019 captains of the respective Daily Herald All-Area Football Teams.

Today, we celebrate them and more than 100 all-area players.

Hansen, who will play college football at Northern Illinois, led Hersey to a 9-2 season by scoring a state record 56 touchdowns.

Singleton, an Iowa State recruit, led a Warren defense that allowed just 56 points all season on the way to a runner-up finish in Class 8A. He had 14 sacks and 24 tackles for loss for the 13-1 Blue Devils.

Behind quarterback/defensive back Tumilty, Willowbrook went 12-1 and reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1975. He accounted for more than 4,000 yards, scored 42 touchdowns and had 107 tackles. The three-sport standout is undecided as to his college plans.

And Urwiler, a running back/linebacker at Batavia, came back from injury to lead the Bulldogs to a 9-3 season. He rushed for 557 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also making 65 tackles on defense. He will play college football at North Dakota.

The captains' profiles and all-area team profiles can be found on Pages 6 and 7 of Sunday's Sports section, and at football.dailyherald.com.