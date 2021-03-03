 

Back on the gridiron: High school football practices begin

  • Coach Sam Baker and his Rolling Meadows football team hit the football field for their first practice surrounded by snow that was cleared off the field.

      Coach Sam Baker and his Rolling Meadows football team hit the football field for their first practice surrounded by snow that was cleared off the field. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The Rolling Meadows football team hits the football field for their first practice getting ready for their first game under their new coach Sam Baker.

      The Rolling Meadows football team hits the football field for their first practice getting ready for their first game under their new coach Sam Baker. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The Rolling Meadows football team hits the football field for their first practice as junior varsity and varsity football players walk past the snow cleared off the field.

      The Rolling Meadows football team hits the football field for their first practice as junior varsity and varsity football players walk past the snow cleared off the field. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The Rolling Meadows football team hits the football field for their first practice as junior varsity and varsity football players walk past the snow cleared off the field.

      The Rolling Meadows football team hits the football field for their first practice as junior varsity and varsity football players walk past the snow cleared off the field. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The Rolling Meadows football team hits the football field for their first practice surrounded by snow piles. Usually their first practice is in the blazing sun in late August.

      The Rolling Meadows football team hits the football field for their first practice surrounded by snow piles. Usually their first practice is in the blazing sun in late August. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Coach Sam Baker and his Rolling Meadows football team hit the football field for their first practice surrounded by snow that was cleared off the field.

      Coach Sam Baker and his Rolling Meadows football team hit the football field for their first practice surrounded by snow that was cleared off the field. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Coach Sam Baker and his Rolling Meadows football team hit the football field for their first practice. Quarterback Michael Radon warms up and keeps his eye on the ball as he and his fellow players are surrounded by piles of snow.

      Coach Sam Baker and his Rolling Meadows football team hit the football field for their first practice. Quarterback Michael Radon warms up and keeps his eye on the ball as he and his fellow players are surrounded by piles of snow. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Coach Sam Baker and his Rolling Meadows football team hit the football field for their first practice surrounded by snow that was cleared off the field.

      Coach Sam Baker and his Rolling Meadows football team hit the football field for their first practice surrounded by snow that was cleared off the field. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Coach Sam Baker and his Rolling Meadows football team hit the football field for their first practice with snow still on the field in certain areas.

      Coach Sam Baker and his Rolling Meadows football team hit the football field for their first practice with snow still on the field in certain areas. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Coach Sam Baker and his Rolling Meadows football team hit the football field for their first practice surrounded by snow. "Congratulations, we made it. It has been 400-some days," Baker said, referring to the last time they were a team on a mission practicing on a football field.

      Coach Sam Baker and his Rolling Meadows football team hit the football field for their first practice surrounded by snow. "Congratulations, we made it. It has been 400-some days," Baker said, referring to the last time they were a team on a mission practicing on a football field. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The Rolling Meadows football team hits the football field for their first practice as the varsity football players are surrounded by snow that was cleared off the field.

      The Rolling Meadows football team hits the football field for their first practice as the varsity football players are surrounded by snow that was cleared off the field. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/3/2021 7:30 PM

High school football was last played on Thanksgiving weekend of 2019.

That made Wednesday's official return to the gridiron even more special for the student-athletes and coaches whose 2020 fall season was postponed to spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"I could not be more excited for all of our players and especially our seniors!! It feels "normal" right now," first-year Rolling Meadows coach Sam Baker said on Twitter late Tuesday night. "Getting excited for the first day, waiting on kids to turn in physicals, waivers, and handing out equipment!!! Let's get after it!!"

The shortened spring season will feature six weeks of games, beginning March 19, but no state playoffs.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 