Back on the gridiron: High school football practices begin

High school football was last played on Thanksgiving weekend of 2019.

That made Wednesday's official return to the gridiron even more special for the student-athletes and coaches whose 2020 fall season was postponed to spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I could not be more excited for all of our players and especially our seniors!! It feels "normal" right now," first-year Rolling Meadows coach Sam Baker said on Twitter late Tuesday night. "Getting excited for the first day, waiting on kids to turn in physicals, waivers, and handing out equipment!!! Let's get after it!!"

The shortened spring season will feature six weeks of games, beginning March 19, but no state playoffs.