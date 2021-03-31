Scouting Week 3 football games in the Northwest suburbs

Buffalo Grove (2-0, 2-0) at Wheeling (0-2, 0-2)When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Buffalo Grove beat Rolling Meadows 15-14; Wheeling lost to Hersey 41-20

2019: Buffalo Grove 48, Wheeling 20

Outlook: Buffalo Grove is 2-0 in the MSL East for the first time since 2016. The Bison defense, led by Eli Shereshovech, Trystan Anderson, Connor Sharpe, Dominick Marrazzo and Jacob Pond, limited Rolling Meadows to just 5-of-13 on third down. Ian Luyando continues to impress at quarterback while Ayden Anderson is tough to cover. Wheeling continues to improve. Isaiah Romano has been a nice surprise, going both ways for the Wildcats. Solomon Hudson looks good as a dual-threat quarterback, running for 53 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Elk Grove (0-2, 0-2) at Rolling Meadows (0-2, 0-2)When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Elk Grove lost to Prospect 49-38; Rolling Meadows lost to Buffalo Grove 15-14

2019: Rolling Meadows 41, Elk Grove 14

Outlook: It has nearly been impossible to stop Elk Grove's Ian Ridge this season. The Drake-bound Ridge is coming off a 313-yard, 45-carry, 4-touchdown performance last week and now has 505 rushing yards this season. Despite that, the Grenadiers have yet to win due to a struggling defense that has allowed 97 points. Rolling Meadows has played well enough to be unbeaten rather than winless. But key plays like allowing a safety last week and giving up a couple of long touchdowns in Week 1 have hurt. Michael Radon has done a very good job directing the Mustangs, throwing for 461 yards in his first two games.

Hersey (2-0, 2-0) at Prospect (2-0, 2-0)When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Hersey beat Wheeling 41-20; Prospect beat Elk Grove 49-38

2019: Hersey 42, Prospect 28

Outlook: It's probably a good thing that fans have the next day off after this one, which could go late into the night. The last team to have the ball may win this one. Hersey has scored 82 points in its first two games while Prospect has tallied 86 points. Both teams will lean heavily on their quarterback and a key player. Hersey quarterback Jimmy Makuh has thrown for 425 yards while Ben Clawson has scored 7 touchdowns so far. Gary Moeller from Prospect has thrown for 377 yards while Luke Zardzin has 294 rushing yards.

Schaumburg (0-2, 0-2) at Hoffman Estates (1-1. 1-1)When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Schaumburg lost to Fremd 14-8; Hoffman Estates beat Conant 38-28

2019: Hoffman Estates 21, Schaumburg 16

Outlook: Schaumburg made huge strides last week in its loss at Fremd. The Saxons also discovered a new weapon in sophomore running back Fred Takumi, who rushed for 99 yards. Takumi will join 4-year starter Mike DiGioia in the backfield to give Schaumburg a nice 1-2 punch. After losing its opener, Hoffman Estates turned up the burners in its win last week. The Hawks were flying high behind junior sensation Jayshawn Johnson, who piled up 168 yards and had 3 touchdowns. Mekhi Williams will be a huge threat to run the ball for Hoffman if Schaumburg keys too much on the Hawks' passing game.

Barrington (2-0, 2-0) at Conant (0-2, 0-2)When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Barrington beat Palatine 37-14; Conant lost to Hoffman Estates 38-28

2019: Conant 21, Barrington 14

Outlook: Conant has been Barrington's kryptonite the past two season. Playing solid football to begin this season, Barrington would like to change that. Led by quarterback Peter Anderson, who has thrown for 452 yards, the Broncos have racked up 71 points in their first two games. Meanwhile the starting defense, led by Evan Roper, has allowed just 8 points. After being routed in the opener against Palatine, Conant played well in its game against Hoffman Estates. Conant got its ground game back in gear with quarterback Giusseppe Dugo running for 183 yards.

Fremd (2-0, 2-0) at Palatine (1-1, 1-1)When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Fremd beat Schaumburg 14-8; Palatine lost to Barrington 37-14

2019: Fremd 28, Palatine 10

Outlook: The annual "Battle of the Tracks" gets a Thursday night special edition this season. With the lack of tickets available to the general public, maybe the local Palatine bars and restaurants will livestream it. If they do, they will find that Fremd will be without running back Joey Rattin, who is getting surgery earlier in the day for his shoulder. The Vikings will look to Trey Castella and quarterback Andrew Saxe to pick up the run production behind an offensive line anchored by Jack Walsh. Palatine will look to open up the field more and try to get the ball to Jake Bostick, who was limited last week against Barrington. Ronald Todd and Alex Clue are also excellent options at wide receiver.

Lyons (0-1) at Leyden (0-2) at East campusWhen: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Lyons lost to Oak Park 18-15; Leyden lost to Hinsdale Central 41-7

2019: Lyons 34, Leyden 7

Outlook: Both teams had to scramble at the last minute when their scheduled opponents postponed games due to COVID protocols. Lyons had been scheduled to play Proviso West, but picked up Oak Park. The Lions also had their Week 1 game with York canceled. Leyden had been scheduled to play against Proviso East. The Eagles' replacement opponent was a 180-degree turn. Playing powerhouse Hinsdale Central, Leyden showed improvement from its Week 1 loss, with both Joel Gonzalez and Jacob DeJesus running the ball well for the Eagles.

Maine West (0-2, 0-2) at Maine East (0-2, 0-2)When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Maine West lost to Niles North 37-13, Maine East lost to Deerfield 48-0

2019: Maine West 47, Maine East 6

Outlook: Both teams will be looking for their first win in this shortened season. Maine West had trouble hanging onto the ball last week in its loss to Niles North. But West has been able to get success in running the football behind Alexander Peguero. Maine East has struggled defensively this season, allowing 106 points in their first two games. Maine East last beat Maine West in 2012.

St. Patrick (1-1, 0-1) vs. St. Viator (2-0, 1-0) at Forest View StadiumWhen: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Last week: St. Patrick lost to Carmel 24-21; St. Viator beat Marian Central 35-14

2019: St. Viator 21, St. Patrick 20

Outlook: The Viator offensive line of Jeremiah Pittman, Ryan Ziebka, Anthony Luczak, Matt Ostrowski, Dave Orecchio, Brandon Taylor and Kris Lipiarz have been dominant in the Lions' first two games. With that strong play, Viator has been able to average 38 points during that span. The Lions should be just as strong against a St. Pat's defensive front that got pushed around last Saturday against Carmel. Defensively, Viator will need to corral Shamrocks' quarterback Jermaine Young, who had a pair of long touchdown runs. A Viator victory would give the Lions an opportunity to win the CCL Purple in Week 6.

Glenbrook North (1-1, 1-1) at Maine South (2-0, 2-0)When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Last week: Glenbrook North beat Glenbrook South 21-14; Maine South beat Evanston 10-7

2019: Maine South 40, Glenbrook North 10

Outlook: Maine South battled their way to a slim win over Evanston to retain control of the CSL South. The Hawks were able to contain Evanston's athleticism and speed thanks to the play of their defense led by Chris Petrucci, Joe Kinnavy and Connor Leyden. Glenbrook North was able to bounce back from its opening 48-6 loss to Evanston to knock off their district rivals.