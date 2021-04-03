 

Maine South starts slow but then rolls to defeat Glenbrook North

  Maine South's Mike Sajenko, right, celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with teammate Chris Petrucci during Saturday's game against Glenbrook North.

      Maine South's Mike Sajenko, right, celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with teammate Chris Petrucci during Saturday's game against Glenbrook North. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Maine South's Johnny Sassan, left, gets tackled by Glenbrook North's JR Flood during Saturday's game in Park Ridge.

      Maine South's Johnny Sassan, left, gets tackled by Glenbrook North's JR Flood during Saturday's game in Park Ridge. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Maine South's Luke Kracik, left, is forced out of bounds by Glenbrook North's Ryan Henschel during Saturday's game in Park Ridge.

      Maine South's Luke Kracik, left, is forced out of bounds by Glenbrook North's Ryan Henschel during Saturday's game in Park Ridge. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Maine South quarterback Luke Leongas throws a pass during Saturday's game against Glenbrook North.

    Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comMaine South quarterback Luke Leongas throws a pass during Saturday's game against Glenbrook North.

  Glenbrook North's Sam Dawson (50) sacks Maine South quarterback Luke Leongas during Saturday's game in Park Ridge.

      Glenbrook North's Sam Dawson (50) sacks Maine South quarterback Luke Leongas during Saturday's game in Park Ridge. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Maine South's Chris Petrucci celebrates a 35-yard, second-quarter touchdown during Saturday's game in Park Ridge against Glenbrook North.

      Maine South's Chris Petrucci celebrates a 35-yard, second-quarter touchdown during Saturday's game in Park Ridge against Glenbrook North. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Maine South's Luke Kracik, left, fumbles a Glenbrook North punt in front of Glenbrook North's Nick Ullrich during Saturday's game in Park Ridge. The ball was recovered by Glenbrook North's Sam Dawson.

      Maine South's Luke Kracik, left, fumbles a Glenbrook North punt in front of Glenbrook North's Nick Ullrich during Saturday's game in Park Ridge. The ball was recovered by Glenbrook North's Sam Dawson. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Glenbrook North's Quinn Clarke, middle, goes airborne as he is tackled by Maine South's Carter Collins, left, and Tommy Dillon during Saturday's game in Park Ridge.

      Glenbrook North's Quinn Clarke, middle, goes airborne as he is tackled by Maine South's Carter Collins, left, and Tommy Dillon during Saturday's game in Park Ridge. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Maine South's Chris Petrucci, left, runs the ball into the end zone after catching a touchdown pass against Glenbrook South defender Nick Ullrich during the second-quarter during Saturday's game in Park Ridge. Petrucci caught three passes for touchdowns during the quarter.

      Maine South's Chris Petrucci, left, runs the ball into the end zone after catching a touchdown pass against Glenbrook South defender Nick Ullrich during the second-quarter during Saturday's game in Park Ridge. Petrucci caught three passes for touchdowns during the quarter. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Glenbrook North's Zach Mendo (1) gets tackled by Maine South's Justine Marques during Saturday's game in Park Ridge.

      Glenbrook North's Zach Mendo (1) gets tackled by Maine South's Justine Marques during Saturday's game in Park Ridge. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Dave Oberhelman
 
 
Updated 4/3/2021 10:03 PM

Once Maine South got out of its own way, it could deal with Glenbrook North.

The Hawks won the Central Suburban League South football game 42-3 Saturday at Wilson Field in Park Ridge.

 

Quarterback Luke Leongas completed 22 of 33 passes for 296 yards in three quarters before turning the offense over to Rowan Keefe. Leongas ran for one score and passed for 3 to Division I prospect Chris Petrucci.

Maine South (3-0, 3-0) committed 6 first-quarter penalties before unleashing its arsenal.

"Once we settled down then we started taking care of business and we got rolling," said Hawks coach David Inserra. "Got it to our playmakers, Mike Sajenko and Chris, he's a big target and Luke just settled down a little bit and played catch."

Leongas' quarterback sneak behind center Kris Geier and left guard Arthur Hoelscher got the Hawks on the board at 7:51 of the first quarter.

Glenbrook North (1-2, 1-2) countered with a nifty 66-yard double-pass, Spartans quarterback Avery Burow zipping a lateral to receiver Ryan Henschel, who found Zach Mendo down the left sideline. That set up Mike Cosentino's 26-yard field goal to come within 6-3 at 5:20 of the first quarter. That would be it for the Spartans.

"We just have to play better, and we've got to play better fast," said coach Matt Purdy.

"We've got six days before New Trier comes to our place. It's a preparation thing, it's them taking responsibility for watching the film and having a great week of practice, and that's something we'll do as a coaching staff. We'll pull it out of them," he said.

The Spartans' Aidan Casey, who later left the game with a knee injury, sacked Leongas to get the defense off the field. After that it was all Hawks.

Maine South scored on four straight possessions to end the first half. Petrucci scored on receptions of 5, 11 and 35 yards and Sajenko ran for 4 yards to enter halftime leading 32-3.

"He's an absolute animal, I love the kid," Leongas said of the 6-foot-4 Petrucci, who caught 5 passes for 69 yards. Johnny Sassan led the Hawks with 5 receptions for 95 yards and kicked a 26-yard field goal.

"We came out a little slow," Petrucci said, "but we got it together, so it's all good."

Drake Marquez's 37 yards rushing paced Glenbrook North. Burow added 32 yards rushing.

"If we go back and watch the film," said Glenbrook North safety Owen Cassell, "almost every single play we made a mistake on, whether it's from defense, missed tackles, a missed assignment or not playing together and having trust in our teammates out there on the field. We just have to have to be better and play together."

