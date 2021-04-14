COVID-19 ends seasons for Lake Park, Jacobs

First-year Jacobs head football coach Brian Zimmerman watches his Golden Eagles warm up before playing Huntley in their season opener at Huntley on March 19. COVID-19 protocols have ended Jacobs' season two weeks early. MATTHEW APGAR/mapgar@shawmedia.com

Lake Park High School's varsity football team will miss the remainder of its season because of COVID-19 protocols, head coach Jason Kradman confirmed on Wednesday.

The Lancers were scheduled to play St. Charles North on Friday night and St. Charles East in Week 6.

Lake Park finishes its first season under Kradman 0-4.

Jacobs will also miss the remainder of its season because of COVID-19-related protocols, Jacobs athletic director Joe Benoit said late Tuesday.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to play Friday at Prairie Ridge and the following week in a Fox Valley Conference crossover bowl game. Jacobs was coming off two straight wins against Dundee-Crown and Burlington Central.

The Eagles finish the season 2-2 under interim head coach Brian Zimmerman.

Shaw Media contributed to this report