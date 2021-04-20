Football: AP Top Ten

Football

AP Top Ten

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (8) (5-0) 89 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (5-0) 82 2

3. Marist (4-1) 65 3

4. Naperville Central (4-1) 60 4

5. Warren (5-0) 49 5

6. Maine South (5-0) 44 6

7. Edwardsville (4-1) 39 9

8. Hinsdale Central (5-0) 29 10

9. Huntley (5-0) 12 NR

(tie) Barrington (5-0) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 6, Glenbard West 5, Brother Rice 1, Palatine 1, Neuqua Valley 1,

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mt. Carmel (8) (4-1) 89 1

2. WW South (1) (4-1) 77 2

3. Prospect (5-0) 74 3

4. Batavia (4-1) 63 T5

5. Machesney Park Harlem (5-0) 54 8

6. Wheaton North (4-1) 47 9

7. St. Charles North (3-1) 27 7

8. Phillips (3-1) 21 T5

9. Willowbrook (4-1) 17 NR

10. Lincoln-Way West (4-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Buffalo Grove 8, Nazareth 2, Normal Community 2, DeKalb 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Cary-Grove (7) (3-0) 88 1

2. East St. Louis (1) (4-1) 80 2

3. Crete-Monee (4-0) 70 3

4. Antioch (5-0) 60 4

5. Lake Forest (1) (5-0) 50 8

6. Simeon (3-0) 42 5

7. Peoria Central (4-1) 40 7

8. Washington (5-0) 28 9

9. Kaneland (4-1) 12 10

10. Chatham Glenwood (4-1) 6 NR

(tie) Rock Island (3-2) 6 6

Others receiving votes: Morgan Park 4, Vernon Hills 4, Wauconda 3, Providence 2.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) (5-0) 99 1

2. St. Rita (1) (4-1) 88 2

3. Joliet Catholic (5-0) 80 3

4. Rockford Boylan (4-0) 66 4

5. Sterling (5-0) 61 5

6. Sycamore (5-0) 50 6

7. Marion (5-0) 31 7

8. Hillcrest (4-1) 25 9

9. Triad (5-0) 22 8

10. Kankakee (4-1) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 5, St. Viator 3.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (7) (4-1) 88 1

2. Richmond-Burton (2) (5-0) 81 2

3. St. Francis (5-0) 74 3

4. Effingham (4-0) 63 4

5. Coal City (4-1) 51 7

6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 43 6

7. IC Catholic (2-1) 30 9

8. Bishop McNamara (3-1) 24 NR

9. Fairbury Prairie Central (3-1) 22 NR

10. Marengo (4-1) 6 NR

tie) Mt. Zion (3-1) 6 NR

(tie) Benton (4-1) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Dixon 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Williamsville (8) (5-0) 98 1

2. Princeton (1) (5-0) 89 2

3. Wilmington (1) (5-0) 83 3

4. Monticello (5-0) 67 4

5. Byron (4-1) 55 5

6. Mt. Carmel (5-0) 54 6

7. Fairfield (5-0) 35 7

8. Tolono Unity (4-0) 34 8

9. Eureka (3-1) 18 9

10. Farmington (3-0) 17 10

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Quincy Notre Dame (8) (4-1) 98 2

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (4-1) 82 1

3. Decatur St. Teresa (5-0) 81 4

4. Clifton Central (1) (5-0) 58 7

5. Breese Mater Dei (4-1) 48 3

6. Rockridge (5-0) 45 8

7. Fieldcrest (4-0) 44 5

8. Sterling Newman (3-1) 43 6

9. Nashville (4-1) 35 9

10. Downs Tri-Valley (3-1) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 5, Watseka 4, Bloomington Central Catholic 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (8) (3-1) 89 1

2. Aquin (1) (5-0) 80 2

3. Fulton (4-0) 69 3

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (5-0) 64 4

5. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0) 52 5

6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (4-1) 50 6

7. Princeville (5-0) 34 9

8. Galena (4-1) 22 8

9. Cumberland (3-0) 14 T10

10. Brown County (4-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 5, Arcola 3, LeRoy 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1.