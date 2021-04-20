Football: AP Top Ten
Football
AP Top Ten
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (8) (5-0) 89 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (5-0) 82 2
3. Marist (4-1) 65 3
4. Naperville Central (4-1) 60 4
5. Warren (5-0) 49 5
6. Maine South (5-0) 44 6
7. Edwardsville (4-1) 39 9
8. Hinsdale Central (5-0) 29 10
9. Huntley (5-0) 12 NR
(tie) Barrington (5-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 6, Glenbard West 5, Brother Rice 1, Palatine 1, Neuqua Valley 1,
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mt. Carmel (8) (4-1) 89 1
2. WW South (1) (4-1) 77 2
3. Prospect (5-0) 74 3
4. Batavia (4-1) 63 T5
5. Machesney Park Harlem (5-0) 54 8
6. Wheaton North (4-1) 47 9
7. St. Charles North (3-1) 27 7
8. Phillips (3-1) 21 T5
9. Willowbrook (4-1) 17 NR
10. Lincoln-Way West (4-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Buffalo Grove 8, Nazareth 2, Normal Community 2, DeKalb 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Cary-Grove (7) (3-0) 88 1
2. East St. Louis (1) (4-1) 80 2
3. Crete-Monee (4-0) 70 3
4. Antioch (5-0) 60 4
5. Lake Forest (1) (5-0) 50 8
6. Simeon (3-0) 42 5
7. Peoria Central (4-1) 40 7
8. Washington (5-0) 28 9
9. Kaneland (4-1) 12 10
10. Chatham Glenwood (4-1) 6 NR
(tie) Rock Island (3-2) 6 6
Others receiving votes: Morgan Park 4, Vernon Hills 4, Wauconda 3, Providence 2.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) (5-0) 99 1
2. St. Rita (1) (4-1) 88 2
3. Joliet Catholic (5-0) 80 3
4. Rockford Boylan (4-0) 66 4
5. Sterling (5-0) 61 5
6. Sycamore (5-0) 50 6
7. Marion (5-0) 31 7
8. Hillcrest (4-1) 25 9
9. Triad (5-0) 22 8
10. Kankakee (4-1) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 5, St. Viator 3.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (7) (4-1) 88 1
2. Richmond-Burton (2) (5-0) 81 2
3. St. Francis (5-0) 74 3
4. Effingham (4-0) 63 4
5. Coal City (4-1) 51 7
6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 43 6
7. IC Catholic (2-1) 30 9
8. Bishop McNamara (3-1) 24 NR
9. Fairbury Prairie Central (3-1) 22 NR
10. Marengo (4-1) 6 NR
tie) Mt. Zion (3-1) 6 NR
(tie) Benton (4-1) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Dixon 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (8) (5-0) 98 1
2. Princeton (1) (5-0) 89 2
3. Wilmington (1) (5-0) 83 3
4. Monticello (5-0) 67 4
5. Byron (4-1) 55 5
6. Mt. Carmel (5-0) 54 6
7. Fairfield (5-0) 35 7
8. Tolono Unity (4-0) 34 8
9. Eureka (3-1) 18 9
10. Farmington (3-0) 17 10
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (8) (4-1) 98 2
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (4-1) 82 1
3. Decatur St. Teresa (5-0) 81 4
4. Clifton Central (1) (5-0) 58 7
5. Breese Mater Dei (4-1) 48 3
6. Rockridge (5-0) 45 8
7. Fieldcrest (4-0) 44 5
8. Sterling Newman (3-1) 43 6
9. Nashville (4-1) 35 9
10. Downs Tri-Valley (3-1) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 5, Watseka 4, Bloomington Central Catholic 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (8) (3-1) 89 1
2. Aquin (1) (5-0) 80 2
3. Fulton (4-0) 69 3
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (5-0) 64 4
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0) 52 5
6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (4-1) 50 6
7. Princeville (5-0) 34 9
8. Galena (4-1) 22 8
9. Cumberland (3-0) 14 T10
10. Brown County (4-1) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 5, Arcola 3, LeRoy 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1.