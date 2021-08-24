South Elgin, St. Viator will play Friday -- against each other

St. Viator and Carson Eggebraten will play at South Elgin on Friday night. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The football teams from South Elgin and St. Viator have found a game for Friday night -- against each other.

South Elgin will host the nonconference game at 7:30 p.m., according to St. Viator coach Dave Archibald.

St. Viator made the decision last week to cancel its scheduled game at St. Joseph's Academy in Kenosha, Wis. Viator athletic director Jason Kuffel told the Daily Herald the decision was made due to Illinois Department of Public health guidelines saying that limiting travel to greatly affected areas of the country is prudent.

South Elgin's Week 1 game against Fenton was canceled earlier this week due to COVID concerns at Fenton.