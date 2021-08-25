Football: Libertyville at Carmel game canceled due to positive COVID cases at Carmel
Updated 8/25/2021 5:58 PM
Daily Herald report
Carmel Catholic's Week 1 football game at Libertyville has been canceled due to Carmel having positive COVID-19 cases, which the school tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.
Libertyville athletic director John Woods told the Daily Herald via email his school was working to find an opponent.
This is the third Week 1 game in the Daily Herald area canceled due to COVID concerns.
St. Viator, following Illinois Department of Public Health travel guidelines, canceled its scheduled trip to Kenosha, Wis., to play St. Joseph's Academy, while South Elgin's home opener against Fenton was canceled due to COVID concerns at Fenton.
On Tuesday, South Elgin and St. Viator agreed to play each other at South Elgin.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.