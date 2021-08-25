Football: Libertyville at Carmel game canceled due to positive COVID cases at Carmel

Carmel Catholic's football game at Libertyville Friday night has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases at Carmel. Daryl Quitalig/For Shaw Media

Daily Herald report

Carmel Catholic's Week 1 football game at Libertyville has been canceled due to Carmel having positive COVID-19 cases, which the school tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Libertyville athletic director John Woods told the Daily Herald via email his school was working to find an opponent.

This is the third Week 1 game in the Daily Herald area canceled due to COVID concerns.

St. Viator, following Illinois Department of Public Health travel guidelines, canceled its scheduled trip to Kenosha, Wis., to play St. Joseph's Academy, while South Elgin's home opener against Fenton was canceled due to COVID concerns at Fenton.

On Tuesday, South Elgin and St. Viator agreed to play each other at South Elgin.