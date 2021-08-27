Maine South rolls over Stevenson

Football fans got in for free in Stevenson's season opener against visiting Maine South on Friday night.

Classy gesture, Stevenson.

What was priceless, if you happened to be a Maine South backer: the Hawks' first quarter. The visitors tallied 27 points in the frame, putting them on pace for 108 points.

Maine South settled for a 41-10 victory in steamy conditions in Lincolnshire.

"Explosive," Hawks coach David Inserra said of his club's effort in the first 12 minutes. "That's a well-coached team, Stevenson.

"We'd talked about getting off to a fast start."

His boys then performed. Hawks kick returner Frank Bartell got things rolling with a 39-yard return to Stevenson's 48. MS quarterback Rowan Keefe (11-for-18, 128 yards) then hit wideout Tommy Locascio (3 catches, 49 yards) for a 38-yard completion and capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown toss to Bartell.

Maine South (1-0) answered a 23-yard field goal by Pats senior Chad Crone with a 52-yard TD run by running back Mike Sajenko (9 rushes, 94 yards).

Keefe then found Locascio for an 11-yard TD, and MS linebacker Jimmy Brander returned an interception 50 yards for another TD to complete the scoring in the first quarter.

Maine South led 27-3 but didn't score again until the fourth quarter.

Stevenson senior running back Jordan Skolmer had a sensational night, rushing 13 times for 165 yards.

The storied programs have combined for 67 playoff appearances.