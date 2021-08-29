 

Football / Top 20

  • Warren's Aidan Lucero is stopped by Barrington's defense on Friday. No. 1 ranked Warren hosts No. 2 Maine South this week.

    Warren's Aidan Lucero is stopped by Barrington's defense on Friday. No. 1 ranked Warren hosts No. 2 Maine South this week. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 8/29/2021 4:15 PM

Football

Team Comment

 

1. Warren (1-0) vs. Maine South

2. Maine South (1-0) At Warren

3. Neuqua Valley (1-0) At WW South

4. Wheaton North (1-0) vs. Providence

5. St. Charles North (1-0) At Lake Zurich

6. Cary-Grove (1-0) At Crystal Lake South

7. Batavia (1-0) At Oswego

8. Naperville Central (1-0) vs. Lincoln-Way East

9. Glenbard West (1-0) vs. Downers South

10. South Elgin (1-0) At East Aurora

11. Willowbrook (0-1) At Downers North

12. Prospect (1-0) vs. Fremd

13. Buffalo Grove (1-0) vs. Conant

14. Hinsdale Central (0-1) vs. Proviso East

15. Hersey (1-0) vs. Palatine

16. Naperville North (1-0) vs. Glenbard North

17. WW South (1-0) vs. Neuqua Valley

18. Barrington (0-1) vs. Wheeling

19. York (1-0) vs. Morton

20. Lake Zurich (1-0) vs. St. Charles North

