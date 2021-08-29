Football / Top 20
Updated 8/29/2021 4:15 PM
Football
Team Comment
1. Warren (1-0) vs. Maine South
2. Maine South (1-0) At Warren
3. Neuqua Valley (1-0) At WW South
4. Wheaton North (1-0) vs. Providence
5. St. Charles North (1-0) At Lake Zurich
6. Cary-Grove (1-0) At Crystal Lake South
7. Batavia (1-0) At Oswego
8. Naperville Central (1-0) vs. Lincoln-Way East
9. Glenbard West (1-0) vs. Downers South
10. South Elgin (1-0) At East Aurora
11. Willowbrook (0-1) At Downers North
12. Prospect (1-0) vs. Fremd
13. Buffalo Grove (1-0) vs. Conant
14. Hinsdale Central (0-1) vs. Proviso East
15. Hersey (1-0) vs. Palatine
16. Naperville North (1-0) vs. Glenbard North
17. WW South (1-0) vs. Neuqua Valley
18. Barrington (0-1) vs. Wheeling
19. York (1-0) vs. Morton
20. Lake Zurich (1-0) vs. St. Charles North
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.