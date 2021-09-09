COVID-19 issues cause change to football schedules again

Prospect's Gavin Flanagan sticks the ball away as he prepares for the hit by Fremd's Niko Crocilla in the second quarter last week. The Knights, scheduled to play at Niles West Friday night, will now host St. Francis due to COVID-19 issues at Niles West. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

COVID-19 has caused more changes to the football schedule in the Daily Herald area.

St. Edward's scheduled home game against St. Francis on Friday night has been canceled due to a positive COVID case within the St. Edward program, Green Wave athletic director P.J. White confirmed Thursday afternoon.

"We're just following the rules of the Kane County Health Department," White said.

St. Edward will have to absorb a forfeit loss.

Additionally, due to COVID issues at Niles West, Prospect's scheduled game in Skokie has been canceled.

The Knights will now host St. Francis on Friday at 7 p.m. at George Gattas Stadium.