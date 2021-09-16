Wauconda's Mills picks up honor from Chicago Bears

Wauconda coach Dave Mills has been selected as the Chicago Bears Coach of the Week. Daily Herald File photo

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that head coach Dave Mills of Wauconda has been named the Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Week for Week 3.

The Bears will make a $2,000 donation to the Wauconda football program.

Mills and the Bulldogs (3-0) have yet to allow a point this season after winning 69-0 vs. Proviso West (Week 1), 20-0 at Riverside-Brookfield (Week 2) and 42-0 at Grant (Week 3).

Mills played tight end at Brigham Young University and was part of its 1984 championship team. He spent two seasons as a free agent in the NFL with Washington (1985) and New England (1986).

He also teaches a number of courses at Wauconda, including accounting, sports marketing, economics and computer apps.

The Bulldogs host Grayslake Central (3-0) Friday night.