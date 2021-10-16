Football / Top 20 / How they fared in Week 8
Team Week 8 result1. Neuqua Valley (8-0) beat DeKalb 34-13
2. Maine South (7-1) beat Evanston 31-23
3. Warren (7-1) beat Libertyville 35-0
4. Batavia (8-0) beat St. Charles East 42-0
5. Cary-Grove (8-0) beat Burlington Central 48-7
6. Glenbard West (7-1) beat Lyons Twp. 35-3
7. Wheaton North (7-1) beat Geneva 27-0
8. Hersey (7-1) lost to Prospect 24-23
9. Hinsdale Central (7-1) beat Proviso West 58-0
10. York (7-1) beat Willowbrook 14-10
11. Prospect (7-1) beat Hersey 24-23
12. South Elgin (8-0) beat Bartlett 41-0
13. Buffalo Grove (7-1) beat Wheeling 35-7
14. Hoffman Estates (7-1) beat Schaumburg 49-20
15. Wauconda (8-0) beat Grayslake North 62-30
16. Glenbard North (6-2) beat St. Charles North 28-16
17. Willowbrook (5-3) lost to York 14-10
18. Naperville North (5-3) beat Waubonsie Valley 28-19
19. Libertyville (5-3) lost to Warren 35-0
20. Naperville Central (5-3) beat Metea Valley 43-14