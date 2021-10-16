 

Football / Top 20 / How they fared in Week 8

  • Prospect's Jacob Parisi gains yardage on a punt return against Hersey on Friday night. The Knights won 24-23, clinching the Mid-Suburban East championship.

Updated 10/16/2021 1:31 PM

Team Week 8 result1. Neuqua Valley (8-0) beat DeKalb 34-13

2. Maine South (7-1) beat Evanston 31-23

 

3. Warren (7-1) beat Libertyville 35-0

4. Batavia (8-0) beat St. Charles East 42-0

5. Cary-Grove (8-0) beat Burlington Central 48-7

6. Glenbard West (7-1) beat Lyons Twp. 35-3

7. Wheaton North (7-1) beat Geneva 27-0

8. Hersey (7-1) lost to Prospect 24-23

9. Hinsdale Central (7-1) beat Proviso West 58-0

10. York (7-1) beat Willowbrook 14-10

11. Prospect (7-1) beat Hersey 24-23

12. South Elgin (8-0) beat Bartlett 41-0

13. Buffalo Grove (7-1) beat Wheeling 35-7

14. Hoffman Estates (7-1) beat Schaumburg 49-20

15. Wauconda (8-0) beat Grayslake North 62-30

16. Glenbard North (6-2) beat St. Charles North 28-16

17. Willowbrook (5-3) lost to York 14-10

18. Naperville North (5-3) beat Waubonsie Valley 28-19

19. Libertyville (5-3) lost to Warren 35-0

20. Naperville Central (5-3) beat Metea Valley 43-14

