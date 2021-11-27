Lockport upends Maine South for 8A football title

Maine South couldn't crack Lockport's defense and fell 24-6 in the Class 8A state championship game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

The Hawks (12-2) were seeking the sixth state title in school history, and their first since 2016.

Lockport (13-1) won its third state crown, and its first since 2003.