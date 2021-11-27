Lockport upends Maine South for 8A football title
Updated 11/27/2021 10:10 PM
Maine South couldn't crack Lockport's defense and fell 24-6 in the Class 8A state championship game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
The Hawks (12-2) were seeking the sixth state title in school history, and their first since 2016.
Lockport (13-1) won its third state crown, and its first since 2003.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.