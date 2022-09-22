Scouting Week 5 Cook County football games

Hersey (4-0, 0-0) at Prospect (4-0, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Hersey beat Highland Park 56-17, Prospect beat Maine South 42-41

Last year: Prospect 24, Hersey 23

Outlook: This should be another thriller with both team knowing how to reach the end zone. Hersey is averaging 43.5 points per game while Prospect has been scoring 41.8. It will be a battle of monsters at quarterback. Hersey has their bicephaly in Carter Hansen and Colton Gumino. The duo has been creating havoc for defenses all season. Both play just a little differently but can run and throw the ball well. Prospect will counter with their gargantuan at quarterback in Brad Vierniesel, who has been picking apart defenses all season. Vierniesel has thrown for 1,499 yards and 17 touchdowns while running for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Prospect also hopes to have Frank Covey back after he injured his ankle last week.

Maine West (1-3, 0-0) at Maine East (1-3, 0-0)

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last week: Maine West lost to Wheeling 20-10, Maine East lost to Hoffman Estates 72-7

Last year: Maine West 48, Maine East 6

Outlook: The annual district battle is also the CSL North conference opener. Both teams are looking to turn their fortunes around after each lost their last two games. Maine West will be looking to get its offense back on track behind Isaac Pittman and is hoping to have Thomas Delaney back after an injury last week. They hope to have success against a Maine East team that has surrendered 121 points in its last two games. Maine East was riding high with their victory three weeks ago. The Blue Demons will look to recapture that magic behind the Awad brothers Adam and Yusef.

Wheeling (3-1, 0-0) at Rolling Meadows (3-1, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Wheeling beat Maine West 20-10, Rolling Meadows beat Glenbrook North 17-14

Last year: Rolling Meadows 41, Wheeling 6

Outlook: Wheeling has three wins for the first time since 2018. The Wildcats continue to fight for every inch as they look to move forward behind the running of Simon Micula and quarterback AL Marhcetti. The Wheeling defense has allowed 18 points per game after surrendering over 42 points per game last season. Rolling Meadows has won its last three with quarterback Evan Grace leading the way. His favorite target, Ben Petermann, who has 32 catches for 601 yards and seven touchdowns, has also been nearly unstoppable for the Mustangs.

Niles Notre Dame (3-1) vs. St. Viator (3-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m. at Forest View

Last week: Notre Dame beat Nazareth 22-17, St. Viator lost to Carmel 28-14

Last year: Notre Dame 13, St. Viator 7

Outlook: Notre Dame's only loss came to Mt. Carmel in week 3 when the Dons fell 35-0. Besides Nazareth, Notre Dame has solid wins over Willowbrook and St. Pat's. St. Viator was rolling along well until last week when the Lions were tripped up by Carmel. St. Viator had difficulty sustaining offense last week and will need to improve on that this week. Michael Nix has nine touchdowns this season for the Lions. St. Viator has not beaten Notre Dame since 2015.

Glenbrook North (2-2) at Maine South (2-2, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Glenbrook North lost to Rolling Meadows 17-14, Maine South lost to Prospect 42-41

Last year: Maine South 41, Glenbrook North 0

Outlook: Glenbrook North is coming off consecutive losses. They will meet a Maine South team that should be ready to go after dropping a closely contested game to Prospect last week. Maine South returns to conference play where the Hawks have been dominant, going 104-1 in the last 21 years in the CSL South. Evan Agosto, Ryan Pothast and Maurice Densmore are a deadly trio of receivers for the Hawks, who are hoping to get Ryan Leyden back at quarterback.

Schaumburg (2-2, 0-0) at Barrington (1-3, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Schaumburg beat Niles North 49-7, Barrington beat Evanston 28-14

Last year: Barrington 28, Schaumburg 12

Outlook: Schaumburg has begun to find its way the last two weeks. The Saxons have picked up a pair of wins while outscoring their opponents 66-14 over that span. Anthony DiGioia has led the Saxons attack with trio of touchdowns while the defense has accounted for two others. Barrington got off the mat last week with an impressive victory over Evanston. Dillon Fitzpatrick has become a solid weapon for the Broncos in all phases of the game with his ability to score by ground, air or on special teams. Schaumburg has not beaten Barrington since 2013

Conant (4-0, 0-0) at Hoffman Estates (2-2, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Conant beat Vernon Hills 49-14, Hoffman beat Maine East 72-7

Last year: Hoffman Estates 47, Conant 35

Outlook: The Hoffman Mayor's Cup is at stake between a pair of teams that are playing quite well. Conant has been dominating in its first four games. The Cougars have outscored their opponents 158-37. They are looking to equal their best start since 2015 when they won their first five games. Conant's offensive line of Ricardo Rodriguez, Harley Stary, Jonathan Gorski, Nicholas Mahnke and Jash Patel have been doing great work. Hoffman Estates has won its last two after a slow start grounded the Hawks. But since the return of quarterback Aiden Cyr from an injury, Hoffman has scored 116 points in their last two games.

Buffalo Grove (2-2, 0-0) at Elk Grove (4-0, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Buffalo Grove beat Deerfield 23-13, Elk Grove beat Niles West 23-3

Last year: Buffalo Grove 49, Elk Grove 6

Outlook: It will be the battle of the Groves. Buffalo Grove is coming in riding a two-game winning streak. The Bison got off to a slow start this season but has begun to thunder along thanks to the running of Michael Cervantes and the passing of Peyton Diaz. The Bison defense, which allowed 76 points in their first two games, has allowed just 27 the past two week. Elk Grove is on fire. The Grenadiers are off to their best start in 21 seasons thanks to the play of Mitch Janczak and the running of Jacob Elsner. The Grens defense, which allowed 32 points per game last season, has allowed just six points per game this year. Elk Grove has not beaten Buffalo Grove since 2015.

Fremd (0-4, 0-0) at Palatine (1-3, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Palatine 31, Fremd 16

Last year: Fremd lost to New Trier 35-7, Palatine lost to Glenbrook South 43-42

Outlook: Everything goes out the window in the annual "Battle of the Tracks." Fremd hopes that window is still open so the Vikings can turn their season around. Fremd has been outscored 143-42. Caden Suchy has thrown for 788 yards and five touchdowns. Palatine will look to rebound after a pair of devastating losses last week. The Pirates not only lost to Glenbrook South but starting quarterback Grant Dersnah was seriously injured and is out for the season. Tommy Elter will look to wide receivers Nate Branch and Thomas Coroneos and the rushing of Dominick Ball and TJ Luckett to assist him in setting in at quarterback. Fremd does lead the all-time series 32-23 but Palatine has won the last two meetings.

Leyden (0-4, 0-2) at Willowbrook (1-3, 1-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Leyen lost to Morton 30-29 in OT, Willowbrook lost to Downers Grove South 28-13

Last year: Willowbrook 36, Leyden 7

Outlook: Leyden finally got its running game going with Diego Mendoza piling up 176 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, it was not enough as the Eagles lost their fourth straight. They have a chance to turn things around against a Willowbrook team that has been disappointing this season. Willowbrook was touted in the preseason as one of the top teams. But the Warriors have not played up to those expectations thus far and have been outscored 92-55.